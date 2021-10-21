WWE Announces Main Event Match Stipulation Change For Crown Jewel--- Then Took It Back 20 Minutes Later

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WWE also announced that Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg would be a No Holds Barred match. Whether or not that match stipulation will remain is currently unknown.

The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Universal championship defense against Brock Lesnar was going to become a No Disqualification match... However, about 20 minutes later they announced that Lesnar and Reigns had no interest in the stipulation and thus they took it back.

WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card.

Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...] Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]

Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...] Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]

Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...] Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]

Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...] Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]

WWE and Mattel Extend Their Partnership In New Multi-Year Deal

WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...] Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]

The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of[...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Courtesy of[...]

MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."

MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...] Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]

Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada

Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...] Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]

Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right

Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...] Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]

Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber

MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...] Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]

WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT

WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...] Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]

Final Announced Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...] Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]

Three Hours of Special Programming To Air Prior To WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...] Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]

WATCH: Full-Match Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999

FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg[...] Oct 20 - FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg[...]

WWE Hires A New Vice President of Communications

WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director [...] Oct 20 - WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director [...]

WATCH: Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Now Streaming

AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggest[...] Oct 20 - AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggest[...]

Final Participant For IMPACT Bound For Glory Digital Title Match Revealed

The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...] Oct 20 - The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...]

Health Update On Jacy Jayne Following Botched Bump On WWE NXT

Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...] Oct 20 - Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...]

Doudrop Comments On The Similarities Between Herself and Zelina Vega

During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...] Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...]

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT - October 19

WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...] Oct 20 - WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...]

WWE Is Entering The World Of Augmented Reality

WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...] Oct 20 - WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...]

PHOTO: WWE Superstar Karrion Kross Reveals His New Look

Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...] Oct 20 - Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Introduces Pitbull At 2021 Riyadh Season Festival In Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...] Oct 20 - The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...]