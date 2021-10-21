MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."

MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera are the "four pillars" of AEW.

"I thought it was important for me to remind people Yes, I'm one of the top names in our industry. Yes, I am the best 'heel' but people forget how young I am. I wanted to remind people, this is the class of guys who are going to be in the main event picture, right for the next 25 years, not five or three, 25 years.

That's a very long time and that's why I thought it was very important to bring that to the forefront. I don't like Jungle Boy. I beat him. I don't like Sammy Guevara. I beat him. I'm not super keen on Darby either, I haven't beaten him, but apparently, he got attacked which is absurd. I have no idea about it. But the bottom line is even though I don't like these people, I'm still fully aware that these are the young athletes who I will be going up against for the next 25 years on top of the card."

"So the thing is, I respect Darby, but I'm not a fan of the way he goes about professional wrestling. I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman. I think he leans on thumbtacks on a skateboard, right? Tables, chairs, ladders, and the bottom line is I'm a much better technical professional wrestler than he is."