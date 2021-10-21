Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada

Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament... but the match was called off after Ibushi broke his arm on a missed Phoenix Splash. Ibushi even tried to continue, a chance that neither his opponent Okada and senior official Red Shoes wouldn't allow him to take.

Afterwards Okada cut a promo saying that he would like to face Ibushi again when the circumstances are different.

The Bullet Club's Tama Tona later appeared to officially challenge Okada for his newly won briefcase, as he was the only man to defeat Okada in the tournament.

This wasn't the only injury of the tournament, as back on night 1 Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury.