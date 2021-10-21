WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 21, 2021
Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament... but the match was called off after Ibushi broke his arm on a missed Phoenix Splash. Ibushi even tried to continue, a chance that neither his opponent Okada and senior official Red Shoes wouldn't allow him to take.
Afterwards Okada cut a promo saying that he would like to face Ibushi again when the circumstances are different.
The Bullet Club's Tama Tona later appeared to officially challenge Okada for his newly won briefcase, as he was the only man to defeat Okada in the tournament.
This wasn't the only injury of the tournament, as back on night 1 Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury.
