Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right

Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together.

"Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun process because I explained to him my vision of where I wanted the song to go, I said I wanted a Rage Against the Machine vibe and 'Something For You' (by David Rolfe) was a song I came out to in Ring of Honor and I loved the drum and bass, so I wanted something involving that, also. He just, literally, meshed the two together so perfectly. It was incredible how well he did and how much he nailed it on the first go. It was wild."

Cole spoke about the spot in the song where the vocalist screams "BOOM!" as Cole points at himself.

"As far as the timing of the 'Boom,' funny enough, Rukus had that ready to go for a while. Anyone who is like, 'The timing of the Boom is off,' that's on me. I wasn't sure if I wanted to have a timing for the song to have to hit the Boom. After a couple of weeks and I saw how many people wanted that to exist in the song, I finally told Rukus, 'Hey man, alright, let's put that in there.' The timing of the Boom is on me because I was thinking, 'Maybe I'll do it at any point' because depending on the size of the ramp or the speed in which you get into the match or the time on television, I'm like, 'Do I have to go every time my entrance hits one minute, 30 seconds,' but when I saw how important it was to everybody, I said, 'Alright, we have to put it in there,' but Rukus had it ready to go from the gate."

You can watch a special video about the making of Cole's theme here:

