WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand.
The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV staff experience in drama and/or comedy, writing and directing reality TV and experience with live TV production as bonuses. Knowledge of the WWE product is considered a plus, but is not a requirement.
The listing reads as follows:
The NXT Creative Team is searching for a new Writer to join us in Orlando, FL!
NXT develops and produces live weekly original episodic programming 52 weeks a year. At NXT, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with the next generation of WWE Superstars who keep their fingers on the pulse of pop culture and their foot on the gas!
Built to appeal to a younger audience, NXT follows compelling storylines that defy expectations at every turn while playing out in front of the most passionate fans in sports entertainment. The creative team’s goal is to develop the most captivating stories and larger-than-life characters portrayed by the world’s most charismatic and diverse WWE Superstars.
Key Responsibilities
* Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and emotionally sophisticated characters and storylines next-gen NXT Talent! * Collaborate with a team of writers to create compelling stories and develop extraordinary characters that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics * Incorporate consumer insights, social media trends, and the latest pop culture developments to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the brand and each talent’s skills and history * Produce and Direct NXT Superstars in backstage and offsite character-driven vignettes throughout the week and every Tuesday day-of show * Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes and storylines for continuity and flow. * Attend and contribute creative writing team meetings at our Performance Center Headquarters in Orlando, FL
Qualifications
* 1- 5 years of writing for TV, film or social media * Professional TV staff experience in drama and/or comedy a plus * Writing and directing reality television a plus * Experience with live TV production a plus * Knowledge of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus, but not required * Desire to work in a fast paced, collaborative, and ever evolving creative team. * BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree
Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevera are the "four pillars" of AEW. "I tho[...]
Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament... but the match was called off after Ibushi broke h[...]
Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun process because I explained to him my vision of wh[...]
Oct 21
Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia. Homicide returned to MLW at Fightland when he te[...]
Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia. Homicide returned to MLW at Fightland when he te[...]
Oct 21
WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV st[...]
Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV st[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card at 1 PM EST. Below is the final announced [...]
Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the following announcement: The Crown Jewel Kickoff Show[...]
Oct 20 - FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg and Sid Vicious square off at WCW Mayhem: Courtes[...]
Oct 20
WWE Hires A New Vice President of Communications WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports. Prior to th[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports. Prior to th[...]
Oct 20 - AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggested by fans. The special episodes will feature rep[...]
Oct 20 - The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this weekend's IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 pay-per-view in [...]
Oct 20 - Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wrestling Observer Live reveals that Jayne underwent[...]
Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Check out [...]
Oct 20
Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT - October 19 WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since September 7, 2021. Last week the show pulled in 632,000 vi[...]
Oct 20 - WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since September 7, 2021. Last week the show pulled in 632,000 vi[...]
Oct 20
WWE Is Entering The World Of Augmented Reality WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issued the following: Introducing Arcadia: A Global C[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issued the following: Introducing Arcadia: A Global C[...]
Oct 20 - Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that WWE had plans for changing Kross' look once again o[...]
Oct 20 - The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival launch concert which took plac[...]
Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own product. Khan had the following to say: "I rea[...]
Oct 20 - Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived WCW event, now under the banner of WWE's NXT 2.0 [...]
Oct 20
WATCH: This Is Bound For Glory 2021 IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. You can read the release here: THIS IS BOUND F[...]
Oct 20 - IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. You can read the release here: THIS IS BOUND F[...]
Oct 20
Update On "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's Condition It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition. Out of surg[...]
Oct 20 - It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition. Out of surg[...]
Oct 20 - Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, which was posted on Instagram and then put on Twitter [...]
Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...]
Oct 20 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...]
Oct 20
Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...]
Oct 20 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...]