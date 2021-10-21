WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT

WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand.

The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for TV, film or social media, with professional TV staff experience in drama and/or comedy, writing and directing reality TV and experience with live TV production as bonuses. Knowledge of the WWE product is considered a plus, but is not a requirement.

The listing reads as follows: