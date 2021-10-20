WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday.

» More News From This Feed

Three Hours of Special Programming To Air Prior To WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the following announcement: The Crown Jewel Kickoff Show[...] Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the following announcement: The Crown Jewel Kickoff Show[...]

WATCH: Full-Match Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999

FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg and Sid Vicious square off at WCW Mayhem: Courtes[...] Oct 20 - FULL MATCH - Goldberg vs. Sid Vicious – "I Quit" Match: WCW Mayhem 1999 Submission is the name of the game when former World Champions Goldberg and Sid Vicious square off at WCW Mayhem: Courtes[...]

WWE Hires A New Vice President of Communications

WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports. Prior to th[...] Oct 20 - WWE has hired a new Vice President of Communications. Greg Domino has revealed he has joined the company having recently worked as the Director of Communications for Showtime Sports. Prior to th[...]

WATCH: Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Now Streaming

AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggested by fans. The special episodes will feature rep[...] Oct 20 - AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggested by fans. The special episodes will feature rep[...]

Final Participant For IMPACT Bound For Glory Digital Title Match Revealed

The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this weekend's IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 pay-per-view in [...] Oct 20 - The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this weekend's IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 pay-per-view in [...]

Health Update On Jacy Jayne Following Botched Bump On WWE NXT

Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wrestling Observer Live reveals that Jayne underwent[...] Oct 20 - Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wrestling Observer Live reveals that Jayne underwent[...]

Doudrop Comments On The Similarities Between Herself and Zelina Vega

During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Check out [...] Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Check out [...]

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT - October 19

WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since September 7, 2021. Last week the show pulled in 632,000 vi[...] Oct 20 - WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since September 7, 2021. Last week the show pulled in 632,000 vi[...]

WWE Is Entering The World Of Augmented Reality

WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issued the following: Introducing Arcadia: A Global C[...] Oct 20 - WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issued the following: Introducing Arcadia: A Global C[...]

PHOTO: WWE Superstar Karrion Kross Reveals His New Look

Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that WWE had plans for changing Kross' look once again o[...] Oct 20 - Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that WWE had plans for changing Kross' look once again o[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Introduces Pitbull At 2021 Riyadh Season Festival In Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival launch concert which took plac[...] Oct 20 - The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival launch concert which took plac[...]

Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Him To "Shut Up" About WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own product. Khan had the following to say: "I rea[...] Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own product. Khan had the following to say: "I rea[...]

LA Knight Will Host NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Match Card

Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived WCW event, now under the banner of WWE's NXT 2.0 [...] Oct 20 - Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived WCW event, now under the banner of WWE's NXT 2.0 [...]

WATCH: This Is Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. You can read the release here: THIS IS BOUND F[...] Oct 20 - IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. You can read the release here: THIS IS BOUND F[...]

Update On "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's Condition

It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition. Out of surg[...] Oct 20 - It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition. Out of surg[...]

Michelle McCool Reveals New Look, Gets Backlash For It On Twitter

Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, which was posted on Instagram and then put on Twitter [...] Oct 20 - Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, which was posted on Instagram and then put on Twitter [...]

Sasha Banks Will Not Be In Season 3 Of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...]

Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens, Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...] Oct 20 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...]

Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...] Oct 20 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...]

Finn Balor Brags About Beating Xavier Woods In Three Minutes

Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I won] two very important matches: Cesaro and Sami Z[...] Oct 20 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I won] two very important matches: Cesaro and Sami Z[...]

Sasha Banks: "I Hope I Get To Wrestle Becky Lynch For The Rest Of My Life."

Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is[...]

Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn't Let Her Have An OnlyFans Account

Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for On[...] Oct 20 - Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for On[...]

Trey Miguel Wants To Open Forbidden Door And Wrestle Jungle Boy

Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I've only had th[...] Oct 20 - Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I've only had th[...]

AEW To Have College Football Themed Pre-Show For This Saturday's Dynamite

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a preview show as a countdown to the live Dynamite on Sa[...] Oct 20 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a preview show as a countdown to the live Dynamite on Sa[...]