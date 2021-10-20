The special episodes will feature replays of previous matches suggested by fans. AEW has been asking fans to tweet their favorite Elevation and Dark matches for potential inclusion in the two special episodes, one of which aired last week.

AEW is airing another special round of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation tonight. The stream begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggested by fans.

WATCH: Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Now Streaming

Final Participant For IMPACT Bound For Glory Digital Title Match Revealed

The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...] Oct 20 - The final participant to crown the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion has been set. The match to crown the new champ will take place at this week[...]

Health Update On Jacy Jayne Following Botched Bump On WWE NXT

Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...] Oct 20 - Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after her botched suicide dive during Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network. An update from Wr[...]

Doudrop Comments On The Similarities Between Herself and Zelina Vega

During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...] Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at [...]

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT - October 19

WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...] Oct 20 - WWE NXT last night on USA Network (October 19) was watched by 606,000 viewers on average, which was the lowest viewership for the brand since Septembe[...]

WWE Is Entering The World Of Augmented Reality

WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...] Oct 20 - WWE has partnered with Snapchat parent-company Snap for their new global creative studio for branded augmented reality — Arcadia. Snap.com issu[...]

PHOTO: WWE Superstar Karrion Kross Reveals His New Look

Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...] Oct 20 - Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair. It was reported recently that W[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Introduces Pitbull At 2021 Riyadh Season Festival In Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...] Oct 20 - The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow's WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Taker appeared on-stage to introduce music artist Pitbull at the 2021 Riy[...]

Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Him To "Shut Up" About WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...] Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...]

LA Knight Will Host NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Match Card

Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived[...] Oct 20 - Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived[...]

WATCH: This Is Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. [...] Oct 20 - IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. [...]

Update On "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's Condition

It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with[...] Oct 20 - It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with[...]

Michelle McCool Reveals New Look, Gets Backlash For It On Twitter

Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, whic[...] Oct 20 - Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, whic[...]

Sasha Banks Will Not Be In Season 3 Of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalo[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalo[...]

Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens, Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ri[...] Oct 20 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ri[...]

Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel shou[...] Oct 20 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel shou[...]

Finn Balor Brags About Beating Xavier Woods In Three Minutes

Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I [...] Oct 20 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I [...]

Sasha Banks: "I Hope I Get To Wrestle Becky Lynch For The Rest Of My Life."

Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at [...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at [...]

Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn't Let Her Have An OnlyFans Account

Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I sta[...] Oct 20 - Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I sta[...]

Trey Miguel Wants To Open Forbidden Door And Wrestle Jungle Boy

Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle [...] Oct 20 - Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle [...]

AEW To Have College Football Themed Pre-Show For This Saturday's Dynamite

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a prev[...] Oct 20 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a prev[...]

WATCH: WWE's The Build To King of the Ring / The Build To Queen's Crown

WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-dept[...] Oct 20 - WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-dept[...]

Tyler Breeze Talks DaParty Recording So Late Made Cesaro Become "Delirious"

Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affecte[...] Oct 20 - Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affecte[...]

Sasha Banks Says Trish Stratus Has Been "Dodging" Her

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. &ld[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. &ld[...]