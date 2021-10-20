Doudrop Comments On The Similarities Between Herself and Zelina Vega

During today’s episode of WWE’ "The Bump", Doudrop talked about her involvement in the Queens Tournament finals match with Zelina Vega at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

Check out the highlights below:

On being in the finals of the tournament:

“This is my first huge tournament. It’s definitely the biggest match of my career so far. I’m kind of caught up with excitement and anticipation and a little bit of nervousness, which I know is a good thing because you always want that nervousness so you can keep on your toes. Excitement is the predominant feeling right now.”

On what similarities she sees between herself and Vega:

“When people look at me, and they look at Zelina Vega, they think we couldn’t be any farther apart, which I don’t think is true at all. I think we have something very important in common, which as we know looks can be extremely deceiving. She may only be 5’0″, but it’s five-foot of pure fury. She is as fiery as they come, so I will have to watch out for her.”

On what her reign will be like if she wins:

“Yeah, I think it would be a very colorful and bubbly reign. I wouldn’t put myself down as a tyrant at all. I would say that I’m the Queen of the people.”

On a potential women’s title shot if she wins:

“I think this is really what could be the beginning of my legacy here in WWE. What a way to start by being the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament winner. To be the winner, it means that your name lives on in history forever. That’s certainly a prize I want my name on.”