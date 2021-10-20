PHOTO: WWE Superstar Karrion Kross Reveals His New Look
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2021
Karrion Kross has revealed his new look in photos with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux. He is now sporting longer hair.
It was reported recently that WWE had plans for changing Kross' look once again on the main WWE roster. The concept of his new gimmick is believed to be one of a "psycho" but one who remains "calm and cool."
WWE reportedly has no plans to use Scarlett on TV with him for now and it’s unknown when Kross will return to television.
In one of his posts revealing his new look, Kross referenced the movie "Heat" and a line by the character that Robert De Niro plays in the film.
