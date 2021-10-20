WATCH: This Is Bound For Glory 2021

Featuring exclusive, in-depth interviews with Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James, THIS IS BOUND FOR GLORY gets you ready for this Saturday's huge Pay-Per-View! BOUND FOR GLORY is available LIVE on YouTube Pay-Per-View in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Germany and South Korea. Click for pricing in your region. The first pro-wrestling event ever on YouTube Pay-Per-View emanates from Las Vegas on Saturday, October 23. BOUND FOR GLORY® 2021 is headlined by the eagerly awaited IMPACT World Title clash between icon Christian Cage and charging No.1 contender Josh Alexander. Also on this loaded must-see card: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and the legendary Mickie James will collide, red-hot newcomers The IInspiration will challenge Decay for the Knockouts Tag-Team Championship, the vacant X-Division Championship will be up for grabs and a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match will crown a new No.1 contender to the IMPACT World Title.

IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Him To "Shut Up" About WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own product. Khan had the following to say: "I rea[...] Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own product. Khan had the following to say: "I rea[...]

LA Knight Will Host NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Match Card

Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived WCW event, now under the banner of WWE's NXT 2.0 [...] Oct 20 - Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived WCW event, now under the banner of WWE's NXT 2.0 [...]

WATCH: This Is Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. You can read the release here: THIS IS BOUND F[...] Oct 20 - IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. You can read the release here: THIS IS BOUND F[...]

Update On "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's Condition

It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition. Out of surg[...] Oct 20 - It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition. Out of surg[...]

Michelle McCool Reveals New Look, Gets Backlash For It On Twitter

Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, which was posted on Instagram and then put on Twitter [...] Oct 20 - Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, which was posted on Instagram and then put on Twitter [...]

Sasha Banks Will Not Be In Season 3 Of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...]

Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens--- Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...] Oct 20 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...]

Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...] Oct 20 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...]

Finn Balor Brags About Beating Xavier Woods In Three Minutes

Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I won] two very important matches: Cesaro and Sami Z[...] Oct 20 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I won] two very important matches: Cesaro and Sami Z[...]

Sasha Banks: "I Hope I Get To Wrestle Becky Lynch For The Rest Of My Life."

Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is[...]

Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn't Let Her Have An OnlyFans Account

Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for On[...] Oct 20 - Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for On[...]

Trey Miguel Wants To Open Forbidden Door And Wrestle Jungle Boy

Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I've only had th[...] Oct 20 - Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I've only had th[...]

AEW To Have College Football Themed Pre-Show For This Saturday's Dynamite

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a preview show as a countdown to the live Dynamite on Sa[...] Oct 20 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a preview show as a countdown to the live Dynamite on Sa[...]

WATCH: WWE's The Build To King of the Ring / The Build To Queen's Crown

WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-depth look at both the WWE King of the Ring and WWE Qu[...] Oct 20 - WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-depth look at both the WWE King of the Ring and WWE Qu[...]

Tyler Breeze Talks DaParty Recording So Late Made Cesaro Become "Delirious"

Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affected Cesaro, aka "Swiss." “We would record o[...] Oct 20 - Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affected Cesaro, aka "Swiss." “We would record o[...]

Sasha Banks Says Trish Stratus Has Been "Dodging" Her

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. “I’m waiting for Trish. That’s all [...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. “I’m waiting for Trish. That’s all [...]

Vince Russo Says He Had "Final Exchange" With Vince McMahon

It was back in September when Vince Russo acknowledged that he would be partaking in a WWE project, but didn't disclose the details. Today, Russo took to Twitter to provide a cryptic update as to how[...] Oct 20 - It was back in September when Vince Russo acknowledged that he would be partaking in a WWE project, but didn't disclose the details. Today, Russo took to Twitter to provide a cryptic update as to how[...]

WWE Attorneys Have Told Chyna's Mother She Can't Use Her Ring Name

Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't use the "Chyna" ring name and anything referencing i[...] Oct 20 - Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't use the "Chyna" ring name and anything referencing i[...]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has undergone emergency surgery today. Duggan’s wife Debra posted to Facebook asking for fans to keep him in their thoughts as he undergoes the procedure: She p[...] Oct 20 - WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has undergone emergency surgery today. Duggan’s wife Debra posted to Facebook asking for fans to keep him in their thoughts as he undergoes the procedure: She p[...]

Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Updated Card

During today’s episode of WWE The Bump, the company announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show which will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...] Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE The Bump, the company announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show which will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...]

MJF On What He Thinks Of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believing AEW is competition to WWE. “Roman Rei[...] Oct 20 - AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believing AEW is competition to WWE. “Roman Rei[...]

Cody Rhodes Explains What It's Like Filming ‘Rhodes To The Top’

Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling: On filming of “Rhodes to the Top”: [...] Oct 20 - Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling: On filming of “Rhodes to the Top”: [...]

FIRST LOOK: Stage Construction For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online. The videos below were taken at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...] Oct 20 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online. The videos below were taken at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...]

MLW To Air Fusion: Alpha For FREE On FITE

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv. Alliances! Raids![...] Oct 19 - Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv. Alliances! Raids![...]