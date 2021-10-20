Fans were quick to praise Duggan and wish him the best.

Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in. pic.twitter.com/gPUWI4N6Wq

However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with good news regarding his condition.

It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Him To "Shut Up" About WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...] Oct 20 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was asked about Eric Bischoff's comments that he should "shut up" about WWE and focus on his own [...]

LA Knight Will Host NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Match Card

Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived[...] Oct 20 - Following the report that he was interested in hosting WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event, it has now been confirmed that LA Knight will host the revived[...]

WATCH: This Is Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. [...] Oct 20 - IMPACT Wrestling has released a special countdown-style preview show entitled This Is Bound For Glory 2021, including a press release about the show. [...]

Update On "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's Condition

It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with[...] Oct 20 - It was previously reported that "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been hospitalized for emergency surgery. However, Duggan took to Twitter to update fans with[...]

Michelle McCool Reveals New Look, Gets Backlash For It On Twitter

Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, whic[...] Oct 20 - Michelle McCool has revealed her new hairstyle, which is quite different from her looks he had in WWE. McCool now has her blonde hair in braids, whic[...]

Sasha Banks Will Not Be In Season 3 Of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalo[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalo[...]

Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens--- Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ri[...] Oct 20 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ri[...]

Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel shou[...] Oct 20 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel shou[...]

Finn Balor Brags About Beating Xavier Woods In Three Minutes

Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I [...] Oct 20 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I [...]

Sasha Banks: "I Hope I Get To Wrestle Becky Lynch For The Rest Of My Life."

Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at [...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at [...]

Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn't Let Her Have An OnlyFans Account

Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I sta[...] Oct 20 - Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I sta[...]

Trey Miguel Wants To Open Forbidden Door And Wrestle Jungle Boy

Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle [...] Oct 20 - Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle [...]

AEW To Have College Football Themed Pre-Show For This Saturday's Dynamite

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a prev[...] Oct 20 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a prev[...]

WATCH: WWE's The Build To King of the Ring / The Build To Queen's Crown

WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-dept[...] Oct 20 - WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-dept[...]

Tyler Breeze Talks DaParty Recording So Late Made Cesaro Become "Delirious"

Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affecte[...] Oct 20 - Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affecte[...]

Sasha Banks Says Trish Stratus Has Been "Dodging" Her

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. &ld[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. &ld[...]

Vince Russo Says He Had "Final Exchange" With Vince McMahon

It was back in September when Vince Russo acknowledged that he would be partaking in a WWE project, but didn't disclose the details. Today, Russo too[...] Oct 20 - It was back in September when Vince Russo acknowledged that he would be partaking in a WWE project, but didn't disclose the details. Today, Russo too[...]

WWE Attorneys Have Told Chyna's Mother She Can't Use Her Ring Name

Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't us[...] Oct 20 - Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't us[...]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has undergone emergency surgery today. Duggan’s wife Debra posted to Facebook asking for fans to keep him in th[...] Oct 20 - WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has undergone emergency surgery today. Duggan’s wife Debra posted to Facebook asking for fans to keep him in th[...]

Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Updated Card

During today’s episode of WWE The Bump, the company announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show which will take place tomorrow in Riyadh,[...] Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE The Bump, the company announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show which will take place tomorrow in Riyadh,[...]

MJF On What He Thinks Of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believ[...] Oct 20 - AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believ[...]

Cody Rhodes Explains What It's Like Filming ‘Rhodes To The Top’

Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling:[...] Oct 20 - Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling:[...]

FIRST LOOK: Stage Construction For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online. The videos bel[...] Oct 20 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online. The videos bel[...]

MLW To Air Fusion: Alpha For FREE On FITE

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fus[...] Oct 19 - Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fus[...]