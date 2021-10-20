Sasha Banks Will Not Be In Season 3 Of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently featured in the season 2 finale.

First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I'm not on the next season. But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet. "It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn't expecting, but now I'm in this whole new Hollywood world and it's going amazingly. I'm so excited for the fans, and I can't wait for my fans to see what's next.”

