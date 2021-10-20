WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens--- Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 20, 2021
Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match.
“He told Kevin it was the ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’ [laughs]. I never heard anything about that. When I came through, Vince went [thumbs up], so I think he was on Kevin’s case at the time.”
Jericho spoke about why he thinks Vince felt that way.
“I think he was going through a phase where he thought maybe Kevin had some extra weight that he wanted him to lose or wasn’t happy with his work as a heel. Kevin is a very unique performer in that he’s amazing and he’s a bigger guy. Who cares? Mick Foley was a bigger guy, Vader was a bigger guy, Bam Bam Bigelow was a bigger guy. Didn’t affect their work, they were still great performers and Kevin is one of those guys. For whatever reason, Vince goes through phases where you just get stuck in his craw and he gets pissed off at anything you do and maybe that was one of his reasons. But yeah… the worst match in WrestleMania history?! I was like ‘have you not seen Giant Gonzalez vs The Undertaker!”
Jericho recalled some of his past matches against Kevin Owens.
“It was great. And then the next match we had at the following pay-per-view was amazing as well. I wasn’t happy with that match because they had us on second at that WrestleMania which was the writing on the wall that they didn’t care about the feud. That was one of the best feuds that was originally meant to lead to the main event of WrestleMania and then it ends up on second. I just knew it was time for me to go. Little did I know I’d be gone forever, seemingly, but that’s how it goes.”