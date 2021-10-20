Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens--- Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match.

“He told Kevin it was the ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’ [laughs]. I never heard anything about that. When I came through, Vince went [thumbs up], so I think he was on Kevin’s case at the time.”

Jericho spoke about why he thinks Vince felt that way.

“I think he was going through a phase where he thought maybe Kevin had some extra weight that he wanted him to lose or wasn’t happy with his work as a heel. Kevin is a very unique performer in that he’s amazing and he’s a bigger guy. Who cares? Mick Foley was a bigger guy, Vader was a bigger guy, Bam Bam Bigelow was a bigger guy. Didn’t affect their work, they were still great performers and Kevin is one of those guys. For whatever reason, Vince goes through phases where you just get stuck in his craw and he gets pissed off at anything you do and maybe that was one of his reasons. But yeah… the worst match in WrestleMania history?! I was like ‘have you not seen Giant Gonzalez vs The Undertaker!”

Jericho recalled some of his past matches against Kevin Owens.