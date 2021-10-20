Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show.

“It would be very powerful if we headline the show. This is the biggest match you can have in pro wrestling right now, regardless of gender.”

“I think what’s very important, in a place like Saudi Arabia, is to show the women what’s possible. Maybe pro wrestling catches a young girl’s eye. If we can have that effect on even one person, it’s huge. Maybe it’s not now, but for the future, you can dream and you can achieve. Now more than ever, that’s so important.

“Even when I think about myself, I remember how I felt growing up when I first saw Lita come into WWE. She was a badass, and she could hang with the guys. She wasn’t the typical cookie-cutter at the time. When I saw her, it showed that you don’t always have to be blonde and look like a Barbie doll to make it in wrestling. That meant a lot to me. Obviously, I’m not a girl that grew up in Saudi Arabia; I had a very different upbringing. But this is an opportunity to show them what girls can do, and that’s very powerful.”