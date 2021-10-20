Sasha Banks: "I Hope I Get To Wrestle Becky Lynch For The Rest Of My Life."

Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair.

“No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is a mother now, she's super smart, and she beat Bianca in 26 seconds. That sounds like a worthy champion to me, but The Boss is back, The Boss is better than ever, and I plan on being the SmackDown Women's Champion, Kayla.”

Banks stated she loves wrestling against Becky Lynch.

"Oh man, I hope to wrestle Becky Lynch for the rest of my life. She's an incredible opponent in the ring. She’s an incredible person outside of the ring and she is just one of my favorites to wrestle in general. I just hope we have this rivalry for a very long time."

Banks and Lynch have had a storied feud with each other, and it seems that if Banks has it her way it'll continue on.

