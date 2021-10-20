Tyler Breeze Talks DaParty Recording So Late Made Cesaro Become "Delirious"

"The fact that we had fun the fact that everybody else enjoyed it and the bond with those three dudes like obviously, me and Creed we've had a huge bond since I met him, he was one of my first matches ever in FCW and we were, you know, friends instead of roommates, we're brothers. Swiss, I've actually been very close with for a long time as well. But we definitely grew closer [while] filming this stuff every week. Cole was one of those guys where we were always cool. But, you know, we never really did anything together until that and as soon as we did, we went, ‘Oh, man.’ Now, you know, we stream together and we do whatever. That group is such a well-oiled unit. You could toss us on anything. You could go, ‘Hey, guys, we're having all four of you interview somebody,’ or ‘Someone's gonna interview you guys,’ or, ‘You're gonna play this game, or you're going to do this video,’ and we go, ‘Cool.’"

“We would record on Sunday nights. Swiss, at the time, was not a night person. He was in bed by like nine o'clock. So we're recording at like 9 or 10. Yeah, he's like at that delirious level and whatever. Sometimes, like, if the game's going long, which some of them were, we'd finish up at, like midnight or 1 AM and we would go to bed, and then that episode would air on Wednesday, and we would go to bed, we'd wake up and it's like, that day never happened. So, somebody would quote us back what we said from that game, and I go, 'You said that on Wednesday,' and I go, 'Oh, my God!' We just spit out this stuff, because we're having fun and people have fun with it, too. Which is, again, why it kind of gravitated and turned into what it turned into. which in reality, it was four dudes who just enjoyed having fun and playing UNO. Then all of a sudden, it got to the point where the company that makes UNO made our own UNO deck."

Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affected Cesaro, aka "Swiss."

» More News From This Feed

Sasha Banks Will Not Be In Season 3 Of Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where she confirmed that she will not be a part of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, despite the fact that she was prominently fe[...]

Chris Jericho Praises Matches Against Kevin Owens--- Even If Vince McMahon Didn't Agree

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...] Oct 20 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by talkSPORTS, where he spoke about the match he had with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and how Vince McMahon ripped into Owens and hated the match. “He [...]

Becky Lynch Wants To Main Event WWE Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...] Oct 20 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented that she thinks her match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel should main event the show. “It would be very[...]

Finn Balor Brags About Beating Xavier Woods In Three Minutes

Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I won] two very important matches: Cesaro and Sami Z[...] Oct 20 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on The Bump, where he spoke about his physical condition. “[I’m] physically 100 percent. Obviously, [I won] two very important matches: Cesaro and Sami Z[...]

Sasha Banks: "I Hope I Get To Wrestle Becky Lynch For The Rest Of My Life."

Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is[...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was a guest on The Bump, where she answered a question pertaining to Becky Lynch's WWE return against Bianca Belair. “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is[...]

Lana Reveals Miro Wouldn't Let Her Have An OnlyFans Account

Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for On[...] Oct 20 - Lana revealed in an interview with Highspots that she wanted to start an Onlyfans account, but her husband Miro wouldn't allow her to. “I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for On[...]

Trey Miguel Wants To Open Forbidden Door And Wrestle Jungle Boy

Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I've only had th[...] Oct 20 - Trey Miguel was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah!, where he revealed that he wants to face All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy. "Yeah, Jungle Boy is a great friend of mine and I've only had th[...]

AEW To Have College Football Themed Pre-Show For This Saturday's Dynamite

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a preview show as a countdown to the live Dynamite on Sa[...] Oct 20 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed an upcoming AEW college football-themed show. Khan stated the show will be a preview show as a countdown to the live Dynamite on Sa[...]

WATCH: WWE's The Build To King of the Ring / The Build To Queen's Crown

WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-depth look at both the WWE King of the Ring and WWE Qu[...] Oct 20 - WWE has released the first two episodes of their "The Build To" series on their official YouTube channel. The episodes subject matter give an in-depth look at both the WWE King of the Ring and WWE Qu[...]

Tyler Breeze Talks DaParty Recording So Late Made Cesaro Become "Delirious"

Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affected Cesaro, aka "Swiss." “We would record o[...] Oct 20 - Tyler Breeze was recently interviewed by Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, where he discussed DaParty's Uno recording schedule and how it affected Cesaro, aka "Swiss." “We would record o[...]

Sasha Banks Says Trish Stratus Has Been "Dodging" Her

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. “I’m waiting for Trish. That’s all [...] Oct 20 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on The Bump, where she spoke about wanting to face Trish Stratus on a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event. “I’m waiting for Trish. That’s all [...]

Vince Russo Says He Had "Final Exchange" With Vince McMahon

It was back in September when Vince Russo acknowledged that he would be partaking in a WWE project, but didn't disclose the details. Today, Russo took to Twitter to provide a cryptic update as to how[...] Oct 20 - It was back in September when Vince Russo acknowledged that he would be partaking in a WWE project, but didn't disclose the details. Today, Russo took to Twitter to provide a cryptic update as to how[...]

WWE Attorneys Have Told Chyna's Mother She Can't Use Her Ring Name

Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't use the "Chyna" ring name and anything referencing i[...] Oct 20 - Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't use the "Chyna" ring name and anything referencing i[...]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has undergone emergency surgery today. Duggan’s wife Debra posted to Facebook asking for fans to keep him in their thoughts as he undergoes the procedure: She p[...] Oct 20 - WWE Legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has undergone emergency surgery today. Duggan’s wife Debra posted to Facebook asking for fans to keep him in their thoughts as he undergoes the procedure: She p[...]

Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Updated Card

During today’s episode of WWE The Bump, the company announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show which will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...] Oct 20 - During today’s episode of WWE The Bump, the company announced a match for the Crown Jewel Kickoff show which will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...]

MJF On What He Thinks Of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believing AEW is competition to WWE. “Roman Rei[...] Oct 20 - AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believing AEW is competition to WWE. “Roman Rei[...]

Cody Rhodes Explains What It's Like Filming ‘Rhodes To The Top’

Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling: On filming of “Rhodes to the Top”: [...] Oct 20 - Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling: On filming of “Rhodes to the Top”: [...]

FIRST LOOK: Stage Construction For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online. The videos below were taken at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...] Oct 20 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online. The videos below were taken at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Bo[...]

MLW To Air Fusion: Alpha For FREE On FITE

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv. Alliances! Raids![...] Oct 19 - Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv. Alliances! Raids![...]

Fans Slam AEW For Partnering With Susan G. Komen

WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selling pink merchandise and also telling the stories o[...] Oct 19 - WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selling pink merchandise and also telling the stories o[...]

Updated Card For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Scareway to Hell and More!

Following tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the company has announced more for next week’s Halloween Havoc episode which airs next Tuesday: - NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciamp[...] Oct 19 - Following tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the company has announced more for next week’s Halloween Havoc episode which airs next Tuesday: - NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciamp[...]

Booker T’s 'Reality Of Wrestling' Hosting A Big Event In Las Vegas

Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” promotion is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom on November 19, 2021. There will be a meet and greet [...] Oct 19 - Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” promotion is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom on November 19, 2021. There will be a meet and greet [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results 10/19/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 19, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on NXT 2.0... We're welcomed to the Capito[...] Oct 19 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 19, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on NXT 2.0... We're welcomed to the Capito[...]

Jim Ross On Where He Would Rank The Dudley Boyz

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked where he would rank The Dudley Boyz on the list of all-time great tag-teams: “I don’t know where I would ra[...] Oct 19 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked where he would rank The Dudley Boyz on the list of all-time great tag-teams: “I don’t know where I would ra[...]