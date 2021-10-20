WWE Attorneys Have Told Chyna's Mother She Can't Use Her Ring Name

Jan LaQue, the mother of the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna has revealed on Facebook that WWE attorneys recently contacted her and told her she can't use the "Chyna" ring name and anything referencing it in relation to wrestling as they own the name.

Jan had used the name to create a logo for her late daughter but has since had to remove it and change it to Chyan's real name.

Here is what Jan posted:

"Hi Chyna fans. I have recently learned from the WWE attorneys that I can't use the wonderful Chyna logo that shared with you a few days ago. Without going into detail, it's basically because the WWE created and owns her "CHYNA" ring name and anything referencing CHYNA in connection with wrestling is also owned by them. That also goes for pictures and videos of her in the ring or anything with the WWE logo on it. It also includes the title "9th Wonder of the World.

As you've probably noticed I, and many if not most of her fans, refer to her now as Joanie. So I have created a logo myself with copyright to honor Joanie, an outstanding woman who just happened to be the WWE wrestler, CHYNA, the 9th wonder of the world. The star represents her stardom. I hope you like it. It was actually fun to create and I'm proud of it."