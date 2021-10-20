WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF On What He Thinks Of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2021

AEW star MJF was a guest recently on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, during which he gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns not believing AEW is competition to WWE.

“Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho sucks so I don’t know what to tell you. Don’t get me wrong, that’s not me shitting on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he’s absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk shit about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE. Again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality I know that they’re all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he’s great. Would love to work with him one day.”

MJF on the future:

“Eventually, these guys who are great are gonna have to retire. You’re not gonna be happy when they do. But I’m gonna be here for a long time. So Tony Khan understands where his bread is buttered. Tony Khan understands he has the best promo, or interviewee, or guy on the stick, however you want to say it in all professional wrestling. I’m also one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world today, which I’d love to get into that too later. My issue and the reason why I don’t get into ratings talk and I’ll let everybody else do it is someday, if Tony Khan; again, a good friend of mine, doesn’t fork up the right amount of money when my contract goes up, in the beginning of 2024, I might go to the other place. I might go over there, I might go to IMPACT, I might go to Ring of Honor. I can go wherever I want because I’m the hottest commodity in professional wrestling.”

Source: fightful.com
