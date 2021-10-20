Cody Rhodes Explains What It's Like Filming ‘Rhodes To The Top’

Cody Rhodes was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio to promote “Rhodes to the Top” and talk all things All Elite Wrestling:

On filming of “Rhodes to the Top”:

“I was very trepidatious about doing a reality show. It is not my world. I have dug how everything has been presented, how authentic it has been, and the behind-the-scenes nature of AEW.”

On having cameras there 24/7:

“I mean no disrespect to Shed media or our friends at Warner Media, but it’s very annoying. The annoyance of it is a great complaint to have that these people want to document this company as it grows, and they want to document our family as it grows. It did get to the point where some of the reasons I think the show is real quality, is it got to the point where I said, ‘Hey guys, I’ll wear this mic and you can follow me with that camera, but don’t stage anything. Don’t ask me to repeat something. Don’t ask me to frame something up. Just film. If you just film, you’ll be very happy ultimately with what you get.’

I think that’s a great complaint to have that they were very annoying. They were very persistent. They did their best. That crew learned a lot about wrestling. They got up close and personal with the build towards the PPV, the highs and lows to that build. That’s annoying, and I’m ready to be annoyed again because it was fun seeing the show. My response in the wrestling community right now is very polarizing. There’s a lot of boos. There are some cheers. It also depends a lot on the market you’re in, but when it comes to ‘Rhodes to the Top’, I’m very excited and I know when it’s on because everything on my phone is positive. People are enjoying the show. It’s a side of me that I didn’t think people would ever see, but now they are seeing it, and I’m all in on it.”