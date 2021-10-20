FIRST LOOK: Stage Construction For WWE Crown Jewel
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2021
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will take place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has leaked online.
The videos below were taken at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard, which will hold around 20,000 fans for the big event.
As you can see the stage this year looks different, with no crown featured, in fact it looks very similar to weekly WWE television.
