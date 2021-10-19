MLW To Air Fusion: Alpha For FREE On FITE

About Major League Wrestling Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, Vice TV, FITE.tv, and beIN Sports.

MLW is also available on MLW’s YouTube channel Wednesdays at 7pm ET.

Watch MLW on the FITE app on Roku, XBox, AppleTV, Chromecast, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Windows, and Mac. Learn more about how to watch MLW on FITE: https://www.fite.tv/p/how-to-watch/.

Alliances! Raids! Who will rise up? Tune in to MLW Fusion: ALPHA as an underground revolution begins featuring World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, Davey Richards, World Middleweight Champion TAJIRI, Los Parks, Cesar Duran and dozens of top ranked wrestlers from around the world.

Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv.

Fans Slam AEW For Partnering With Susan G. Komen

WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selling pink merchandise and also telling the stories o[...] Oct 19 - WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selling pink merchandise and also telling the stories o[...]

Updated Card For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Scareway to Hell and More!

Following tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the company has announced more for next week’s Halloween Havoc episode which airs next Tuesday: - NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciamp[...] Oct 19 - Following tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the company has announced more for next week’s Halloween Havoc episode which airs next Tuesday: - NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciamp[...]

Booker T’s 'Reality Of Wrestling' Hosting A Big Event In Las Vegas

Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” promotion is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom on November 19, 2021. There will be a meet and greet [...] Oct 19 - Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” promotion is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom on November 19, 2021. There will be a meet and greet [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results 10/19/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 19, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on NXT 2.0... We're welcomed to the Capito[...] Oct 19 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 19, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week on NXT 2.0... We're welcomed to the Capito[...]

Jim Ross On Where He Would Rank The Dudley Boyz

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked where he would rank The Dudley Boyz on the list of all-time great tag-teams: “I don’t know where I would ra[...] Oct 19 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked where he would rank The Dudley Boyz on the list of all-time great tag-teams: “I don’t know where I would ra[...]

Wipeout Hosted By John Cena Returning In 2022

TBS has announced a series of new episodes of the John Cena co-hosted Wipeout to kick-off 2022. The show hosted by Cena and Nicole Byer, will return for new episodes starting on January 11, 2022. The[...] Oct 19 - TBS has announced a series of new episodes of the John Cena co-hosted Wipeout to kick-off 2022. The show hosted by Cena and Nicole Byer, will return for new episodes starting on January 11, 2022. The[...]

AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to Saturday again, hit YouTube when AEW dropped their [...] Oct 19 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to Saturday again, hit YouTube when AEW dropped their [...]

Tony Khan Confirms Daniel Garcia Has Signed With AEW

AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AEW is a full-time one with the company putting out [...] Oct 19 - AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AEW is a full-time one with the company putting out [...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Card

A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide who will be the host of next week’s Halloween [...] Oct 19 - A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide who will be the host of next week’s Halloween [...]

Juventud Guerrera Reveals He Didn't Like Riding A Lawnmower In WWE

Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. How he learned English: “It was fro[...] Oct 19 - Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. How he learned English: “It was fro[...]

Bobby Lashley Discusses His Expectations For His Match Against Goldberg

During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his expectations. On his expectations for the match: [...] Oct 19 - During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his expectations. On his expectations for the match: [...]

Rob Van Dam Documentary To Premiere Next Month On Reelz

Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD’s struggles with concussion-related issues. Her[...] Oct 19 - Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD’s struggles with concussion-related issues. Her[...]

Matches Set For Halloween Weekend Episode of ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The following matches will air on weekend of October 2[...] Oct 19 - Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The following matches will air on weekend of October 2[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Draws Lowest 18-49 Demo Rating In Show’s 28-Year History

The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network[...] Oct 19 - The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network[...]

Bobby Lashley Thinks Match Against Goldberg Will Be A "Passing Of The Guard" Moment

Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his expectations for the match. “I think I have [...] Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his expectations for the match. “I think I have [...]

Molly Holly Reveals How She Learned Her WWF Ring Name

Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Holly in WWE. "Dave Hebner came up to me backstage[...] Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Holly in WWE. "Dave Hebner came up to me backstage[...]

Paul Heyman Reveals Who He Believes Has Been Brock Lesnar's Greatest Career Rival

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career that Lesnar has had. Lesnar has feuded with some o[...] Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career that Lesnar has had. Lesnar has feuded with some o[...]

WWE Wanted Elijah Burke In The Spirit Squad

Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. “As soon as I win the 10 pounds of gold, i[...] Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. “As soon as I win the 10 pounds of gold, i[...]

Dan Lambert and Junior Dos Santos Explain How AEW Involvement Came About

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling. “I got a call one night. I was out to d[...] Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling. “I got a call one night. I was out to d[...]

"Too Fast, Too Fuego" To Debut At AEW Tapings--- Cody Rhodes Says He's Not The Masked Man

AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego Del Sol, and a new masked star who bears a striking[...] Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego Del Sol, and a new masked star who bears a striking[...]

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Pre-Sale For Duluth, Georgia Show Starts Today

The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will begin today. The ticket pre-sa[...] Oct 19 - The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will begin today. The ticket pre-sa[...]

Rikishi Recalls Curt Hennig Ribbing Him, Mr. Fuji Almost Getting The Smoking Gunns Fired

Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his butt crack during a live event in Australia. &[...] Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his butt crack during a live event in Australia. &[...]

Tom Lawlor Reveals UFC Got Mad At Him For Managing reDRagon In ROH

MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If you watch a lot of my matches after, it’s s[...] Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If you watch a lot of my matches after, it’s s[...]