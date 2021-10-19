Fans Slam AEW For Partnering With Susan G. Komen
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2021
WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selling pink merchandise and also telling the stories of those who have been helped by the foundation. The organization has however received a lot of criticism over the years for its practices.
On Monday, AEW took to Twitter to note October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and AEW pink shirt designs would be released with proceeds being donated to the Susan G Komen organization:
The tweet read, "October is Breast Cancer Awareness month! A portion of the proceeds from your purchase of these special items from
https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp will be donated to @SusanGKomen! Together, we can make a difference!"
AEW fans were however quick to slam the company for the partnership, with CM Punk’s tweet from 2015 coming back to light, claiming the organization is a scam, he tweeted:
"If you’re going to give money to a company that claims to raise money for finding a cure for cancer, please do some research. Komen is a scam"
AEW has since deleted the tweet and Punk has noted the company is working something out regarding this matter.
https://wrestlr.me/71479/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 19
Oct 19 - Major League Wrestling issued the following press release: Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fus[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selli[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Following tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, the company has announced more for next week’s Halloween Havoc episode which airs next Tuesday:
[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” promotion is heading to Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom on N[...]
Oct 19 WWE NXT 2.0 Results 10/19/21 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 19, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Las[...]
Oct 19 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (October 19, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Las[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked where he would rank The Dudley Boyz on the list of all-time great tag-te[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - TBS has announced a series of new episodes of the John Cena co-hosted Wipeout to kick-off 2022. The show hosted by Cena and Nicole Byer, will return f[...]
Oct 19 AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to S[...]
Oct 19 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to S[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AE[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide wh[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dyn[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD&rsqu[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an a[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ge[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...]