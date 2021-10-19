Fans Slam AEW For Partnering With Susan G. Komen

WWE has been a partner of Susan G. Komen foundation since 2012 and has over the years promoted the organization on TV, changing ring ropes pink, selling pink merchandise and also telling the stories of those who have been helped by the foundation. The organization has however received a lot of criticism over the years for its practices.

On Monday, AEW took to Twitter to note October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and AEW pink shirt designs would be released with proceeds being donated to the Susan G Komen organization:

The tweet read, "October is Breast Cancer Awareness month! A portion of the proceeds from your purchase of these special items from https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp will be donated to @SusanGKomen! Together, we can make a difference!"

AEW fans were however quick to slam the company for the partnership, with CM Punk’s tweet from 2015 coming back to light, claiming the organization is a scam, he tweeted:

"If you’re going to give money to a company that claims to raise money for finding a cure for cancer, please do some research. Komen is a scam"

AEW has since deleted the tweet and Punk has noted the company is working something out regarding this matter.