Wipeout Hosted By John Cena Returning In 2022

TBS has announced a series of new episodes of the John Cena co-hosted Wipeout to kick-off 2022. The show hosted by Cena and Nicole Byer, will return for new episodes starting on January 11, 2022.

The full announcement reads:

New Episodes of Cable’s #1 New Comedy “Wipeout” Return Tuesday, January 11, 2022 on TBS

Join Hosts John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Field Host Camille Kostek As They Watch Competitors Tackle the World’s Ballsiest Extreme Obstacle Course