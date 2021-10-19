WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021) 

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Oct 19, 2021

AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021) 

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to Saturday again, hit YouTube when AEW dropped their 113th episode of Dark. Our usual team of Taz & Excalibur are on the call and there are 6 matches for us to get through so let's get straight to it! 

Jamie Hayter w/ Britt Baker & Rebel defeated Tiffany Nieves via Pinfall (1:01) 

Jamie Hayter gets us started tonight and she brings the AEW Women's Champion with her (and Rebel) for this match up against Tiffany Nieves. They needn't have bothered though as she makes short work of her opponent, putting her away after a Short Arm Clothesline 

The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten & Austin Gunn) defeated Diamond Sheik, Dean Alexander & Alex Chamberlain via Pinfall (2:51) 

The Gunn Club come out, looking to continue their unbeaten run-in multi-man tag action against The Diamond Sheik, Dean Alexander & Alex Chamberlain. Colten nearly gets outmuscled by Dean Alexander but once he got his bearings with the help of Austin, it's all Gunn Club. Colten hits the Colt 45 on Chamberlain to get the pin. 

Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & Thunder Rosa defeated Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil via Pinfall (4:03) 

A fun little match up in the middle of Dark with 6 main roster level talents and no clear winner. Statlander gets the better of Diamante early on who tags out to Nyla Rose who also gets beaten to the punch by the galaxy's favourite alien. Nyla outmuscles her though and her and Diamante exchange tags whilst beating Kris down. Kris is too much for Diamante though as the momentum shifts once more. A couple of tags later we see Thunder Rosa getting the better of Nyla until Nyla tags out to Emi. Emi also loses out to La Mera Mera who brings in Red Velvet but Velvet can't stay on top as she gets caught with a Backbreaker from Emi and that's when the match breaks down with everyone getting involved at the same time. At the end though we're left with just Velvet and Emi in the ring and Red Velvet hits the Final Slice to pick up the win for her and her team.  

Jade Cargill Promo 

Jade and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt Taz & Excalibur telling us about Rampage & Dynamite and make their way to the ring. Mark introduces Jade as the first TBS champion and that they can't wait to see the bracket which is released this week. He says Jade shouldn't have to wrestle though as she's undefeated and she should be awarded the title. He says she's going to run through the competition, including Thunder Rosa who Jade claims she'll walk her like a dog, and at the end we'll all be watching That Bitch Show.  

Lance Archer w/ Jake The Snake Roberts defeated OT Fernandez via Pinfall (2:01) 

Lance Archer drags his opponent to the ring and Eddie Kingston joins commentary ahead of his match with Archer on Saturday on Dynamite. Archer completely destroys Fernandez and he puts him away with the Blackout after playing with his prey. Eddie vs Taz on commentary made this match. AEW Dark, the best accidental podcast ever. 

Frankie Kazarian defeated Aaron Solo w/ Nick Comoroto via Submission (5:58) 

QT Marshall replaces Eddie Kingston as our guest commentator for our penultimate match as his disciple, Aaron Solo takes on the Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian. Frankie has the strength, technical and experience advantage over Aaron Solo and makes it pay until Frankie gets too distracted with Nick Comoroto on the outside and ends up getting taken out by the Freakbeast whilst referee Mike Posey has his back turned. This lets Solo get the upper hand for a while but Kaz is just too good and ends up getting back in control and almost puts Solo away with his Springboard Leg Drop. Just when Solo looks to be getting back into it once again, he bumps into Comoroto who is on the apron and Frankie locks in the Crossface Chicken Wing to get the submission victory. 

The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker), Daniel Garcia & Serpentico via Submission (6:32) 

A fun little 8 man to end the show as the recently reunited Dark Order take on 2point0, their son Daniel Garcia and their adopted son maybe... Serpentico! Colt Cabana looks good to start us off as he gets the better of 2point0 but once Alan Angels comes in, the tide turns as the heels take control. They stay in control but Serpentico is clearly the odd man out as when he tags himself in, he gets hit by his own team and ordered to tag out. However, he doesn't learn his lesson and does it again and this time 5 catches him to get some separation and make the tag out to 10 as he runs wild on all 4 opponents before tagging out to Stu Grayson who tries to follow suit but gets caught with a Kitchen Sink from Daniel Garcia. Grayson comes back with a Pop-Up Powerbomb but after that, 2point0 catch him with a pop-up spear for a close two. Serpentico tags himself in again and that's the worst decision as he ends up distracting his team to allow Dark Order to get control for one final time as 10 and Colt take care of Serpentico & Daniel Garcia before Serpentico is forced to tap out to the Full Nelson from 10. Fun ending to the show. 

Well, that's another episode of Dark done and I have to say, I prefer it when they stay under an hour. Makes everything much more watchable. I won't be back now until Friday (as explained in the intro) so if you wanna see me talking about AEW before that, find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Until then, have a good week everyone! 


