WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Bobby Lashley Discusses His Expectations For His Match Against Goldberg

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2021

Bobby Lashley Discusses His Expectations For His Match Against Goldberg

During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his expectations.

On his expectations for the match:

“It’s going to be a crazy match. A Goldberg match is a certain kind of match, and we just added some elements to it. This one is going to be a very interesting one, because I think a lot of people are trying to figure out who’s going to win this one. There’s a lot of steam behind Goldberg because of what happened to his son. Is he going to avenge his son? Right now, I’m steam rolling people. Is it going to be something where I go out there, have a match with him and ultimately just walk over him? I don’t know. I’m being me, I’m always me. I go out there, I’m training my ass off and I’m ready for it. So whatever kind of match we have out there, I think it’s going to be a good one.”

On gunning for the title once he gets past Goldberg: 

“100%. I think once you establish yourself as one of those top guys, that champion, you’re always going to be in the picture. I think there’s still some unfinished business with me and Big E, me and Drew, me and a lot of the guys on the roster. So, I think I’ll probably have to walk through a couple of guys, but I think ultimately I’ll be right back in that title contention.”

On his expectation for the match: 

“Man I’m going to win. There’s no strategies. I have friends, he has friends. He has his son that’s going to be there. Everybody knows there’s a possibility that anything can happen. But ultimately, I’m going to win. So, if somebody happens to jump in the ring, whether it’s Gage, whether it’s, I don’t know, anybody. But ultimately it’s going to be me putting my hands all over him.”

On how he handles the travel to Saudi Arabia:

 “It’s a long flight. I think we go to London first, which I think takes eleven hours, then we do another six and a half, seven hours, and then we get to Riyad. As soon as we get there, I’m going to be rested up, so what I like to do is I like to get off the plane and get some movement in my body. I like to do some sort of cardio, some type of yoga, stretching, everything like that. I like to get a lot of food in my system. It’s just eating and drinking the entire time, because there’s really nowhere to go. It’s not like we’re going to the bars and having any drinks, we’re just in the hotel. So, it’s cardio and lifting two times a day. We’re not there very often or that long, so I’ll just be training, stretching and getting ready for the match.”

 

>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #goldberg
https://wrestlr.me/71469/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 19
AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021) 
It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to S[...]
Oct 19 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to S[...]
Oct 19
Tony Khan Confirms Daniel Garcia Has Signed With AEW
AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AE[...]
Oct 19 - AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AE[...]
Oct 19
New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Card
A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide wh[...]
Oct 19 - A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide wh[...]
Oct 19
Juventud Guerrera Reveals He Didn't Like Riding A Lawnmower In WWE
Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dyn[...]
Oct 19 - Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dyn[...]
Oct 19
Bobby Lashley Discusses His Expectations For His Match Against Goldberg
During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his [...]
Oct 19 - During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his [...]
Oct 19
Rob Van Dam Documentary To Premiere Next Month On Reelz
Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD&rsqu[...]
Oct 19 - Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD&rsqu[...]
Oct 19
Matches Set For Halloween Weekend Episode of ROH TV
Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The [...]
Oct 19 - Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The [...]
Oct 19
Monday's WWE RAW Draws Lowest 18-49 Demo Rating In Show’s 28-Year History
The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an a[...]
Oct 19 - The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an a[...]
Oct 19
Bobby Lashley Thinks Match Against Goldberg Will Be A "Passing Of The Guard" Moment
Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...]
Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...]
Oct 19
Molly Holly Reveals How She Learned Her WWF Ring Name
Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...]
Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...]
Oct 19
Paul Heyman Reveals Who He Believes Has Been Brock Lesnar's Greatest Career Rival
Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...]
Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...]

Oct 19
WWE Wanted Elijah Burke In The Spirit Squad
Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...]
Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...]
Oct 19
Dan Lambert and Junior Dos Santos Explain How AEW Involvement Came About
Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...]
Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...]
Oct 19
"Too Fast, Too Fuego" To Debut At AEW Tapings--- Cody Rhodes Says He's Not The Masked Man
AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...]
Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...]
Oct 19
AEW Dynamite/Rampage Pre-Sale For Duluth, Georgia Show Starts Today
The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ge[...]
Oct 19 - The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ge[...]
Oct 19
Rikishi Recalls Curt Hennig Ribbing Him, Mr. Fuji Almost Getting The Smoking Gunns Fired
Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...]
Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...]
Oct 19
Tom Lawlor Reveals UFC Got Mad At Him For Managing reDRagon In ROH
MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...]
Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...]
Oct 19
Bianca Belair Says Having To Change Ring Gear For Saudi Arabia Is "Not An Inconvenience"
Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...]
Oct 19 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...]
Oct 19
Mustafa Ali To Donate Crown Jewel Earnings To Charity
Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's dona[...]
Oct 19 - Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's dona[...]
Oct 19
SPOILERS: WWE Main Event (10/21/2021)
WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]
Oct 19 - WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]
Oct 19
Grayson Waller and LA Knight Fight Over Wanting To Host NXT Halloween Havoc
On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter [...]
Oct 19 - On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter [...]
Oct 19
Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card
WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal C[...]
Oct 19 - WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal C[...]
Oct 19
Texas Bull Rope Match Announced For NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hiku[...]
Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hiku[...]
Oct 19
AEW Dynamite Draws Over 700,000 Viewers For Saturday Night Episode
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]
Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]
Oct 19
PHOTO: Edge Shares Photo Of Ripped Physique On Social Media
WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...]
Oct 19 - WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π