Rob Van Dam Documentary To Premiere Next Month On Reelz

On Saturday, November 13 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT Rob Van Dam: Headstrong makes its REELZ premiere with the incredible real story of the fan favorite professional wrestler who sets out to document his comedy tour but instead must suddenly grapple with the physical toll of a career in wrestling when troublesome concussion symptoms arise. What follows is a real time account of Van Dam’s personal experience of concussion damage and his intimate journey to understand mental health.

Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD's struggles with concussion-related issues.

AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to Saturday again, hit YouTube when AEW dropped their [...] Oct 19 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to Saturday again, hit YouTube when AEW dropped their [...]

Tony Khan Confirms Daniel Garcia Has Signed With AEW

AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AEW is a full-time one with the company putting out [...] Oct 19 - AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AEW is a full-time one with the company putting out [...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Card

A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide who will be the host of next week’s Halloween [...] Oct 19 - A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide who will be the host of next week’s Halloween [...]

Juventud Guerrera Reveals He Didn't Like Riding A Lawnmower In WWE

Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. How he learned English: “It was fro[...] Oct 19 - Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. How he learned English: “It was fro[...]

Bobby Lashley Discusses His Expectations For His Match Against Goldberg

During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his expectations. On his expectations for the match: [...] Oct 19 - During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his expectations. On his expectations for the match: [...]

Rob Van Dam Documentary To Premiere Next Month On Reelz

Matches Set For Halloween Weekend Episode of ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The following matches will air on weekend of October 2[...] Oct 19 - Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The following matches will air on weekend of October 2[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Draws Lowest 18-49 Demo Rating In Show’s 28-Year History

The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network[...] Oct 19 - The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network[...]

Bobby Lashley Thinks Match Against Goldberg Will Be A "Passing Of The Guard" Moment

Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his expectations for the match. “I think I have [...] Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his expectations for the match. “I think I have [...]

Molly Holly Reveals How She Learned Her WWF Ring Name

Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Holly in WWE. "Dave Hebner came up to me backstage[...] Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Holly in WWE. "Dave Hebner came up to me backstage[...]

Paul Heyman Reveals Who He Believes Has Been Brock Lesnar's Greatest Career Rival

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career that Lesnar has had. Lesnar has feuded with some o[...] Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career that Lesnar has had. Lesnar has feuded with some o[...]

WWE Wanted Elijah Burke In The Spirit Squad

Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. “As soon as I win the 10 pounds of gold, i[...] Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. “As soon as I win the 10 pounds of gold, i[...]

Dan Lambert and Junior Dos Santos Explain How AEW Involvement Came About

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling. “I got a call one night. I was out to d[...] Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling. “I got a call one night. I was out to d[...]

"Too Fast, Too Fuego" To Debut At AEW Tapings--- Cody Rhodes Says He's Not The Masked Man

AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego Del Sol, and a new masked star who bears a striking[...] Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego Del Sol, and a new masked star who bears a striking[...]

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Pre-Sale For Duluth, Georgia Show Starts Today

The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will begin today. The ticket pre-sa[...] Oct 19 - The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will begin today. The ticket pre-sa[...]

Rikishi Recalls Curt Hennig Ribbing Him, Mr. Fuji Almost Getting The Smoking Gunns Fired

Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his butt crack during a live event in Australia. &[...] Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his butt crack during a live event in Australia. &[...]

Tom Lawlor Reveals UFC Got Mad At Him For Managing reDRagon In ROH

MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If you watch a lot of my matches after, it’s s[...] Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If you watch a lot of my matches after, it’s s[...]

Bianca Belair Says Having To Change Ring Gear For Saudi Arabia Is "Not An Inconvenience"

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. “I already wear long pants as it is, tho[...] Oct 19 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. “I already wear long pants as it is, tho[...]

Mustafa Ali To Donate Crown Jewel Earnings To Charity

Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's donating whatever money he earns from the match to cha[...] Oct 19 - Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's donating whatever money he earns from the match to cha[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event (10/21/2021)

WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def. Akira Tozawa Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo d[...] Oct 19 - WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def. Akira Tozawa Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo d[...]

Grayson Waller and LA Knight Fight Over Wanting To Host NXT Halloween Havoc

On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter to declare that he wants to be the host of the eve[...] Oct 19 - On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter to declare that he wants to be the host of the eve[...]

Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar [...] Oct 19 - WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar [...]

Texas Bull Rope Match Announced For NJPW Strong

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hikuleo and Juice Robinson. You can read the announce[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hikuleo and Juice Robinson. You can read the announce[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 700,000 Viewers For Saturday Night Episode

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to the MLB Playoffs on TNT. The 2-hour broadcast on[...] Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to the MLB Playoffs on TNT. The 2-hour broadcast on[...]