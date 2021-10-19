Monday's WWE RAW Draws Lowest 18-49 Demo Rating In Show’s 28-Year History
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2021
The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed.
A report from
Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network for the 3-hour broadcast, which is up from the 1.582 million viewers last week.
The 18-49 scored a 0.39 rating, which is down from the 0.42 rating. Hour one pulled in 0.38 then 0.40 in hour two, and 0.40 in hour three.
Hour 1 - 1.577 million
Hour 2 - 1.624 million Hour 3 - 1.577 million
Brandon Thurston of
Wrestlenomics is reporting this as the sixth-lowest viewership and the lowest ever 18-49 demo rating in 28 years.
RAW ranked No. 7 on cable on Monday.
https://wrestlr.me/71466/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 19 AEW Dark Results (October 19th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to S[...]
Oct 19 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! Our last bit of AEW action before Friday's Rampage, because of another pre-emption for Dynamite moving it to S[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW has officially confirmed Daniel Garcia has signed a full-time deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract with AE[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - A new match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. A singles match between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to decide wh[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” to talk about his career and recent match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dyn[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During today’s "Busted Open Radio", former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel and discussed his [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Reelz has announced that the upcoming Rob Van Dam documentary, Headstrong, is set to premiere on on November 13, 2021, and it focuses on RVD&rsqu[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Ring of Honor has announced three matches for their Halloween weekend episode of ROH TV which will have a “Violence vs. Pure” theme. The [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed. A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an a[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ge[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's dona[...]
Oct 19 SPOILERS: WWE Main Event (10/21/2021) WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]
Oct 19 - WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal C[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hiku[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...]