Monday's WWE RAW Draws Lowest 18-49 Demo Rating In Show’s 28-Year History

The viewership for the October 18th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been revealed.

A report from Showbuzzdaily.com, reveals the episode drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network for the 3-hour broadcast, which is up from the 1.582 million viewers last week.

The 18-49 scored a 0.39 rating, which is down from the 0.42 rating. Hour one pulled in 0.38 then 0.40 in hour two, and 0.40 in hour three.

Hour 1 - 1.577 million

Hour 2 - 1.624 million

Hour 3 - 1.577 million

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting this as the sixth-lowest viewership and the lowest ever 18-49 demo rating in 28 years.

RAW ranked No. 7 on cable on Monday.