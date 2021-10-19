WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paul Heyman Reveals Who He Believes Has Been Brock Lesnar's Greatest Career Rival
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 19, 2021
Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career that Lesnar has had.
Lesnar has feuded with some of the biggest stars in wrestling. From Kurt Angle to Goldberg, Undertaker to John Cena, but Heyman had one answer for who The Beast's greatest rival in professional wrestling has been.
“Roman Reigns, because we’ve done multiple WrestleMania main events between the two of them and will most likely do more. This is a really interesting situation. The Undertaker was very simple. History was made. Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar.
With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic. You have someone that is also a Division I athlete and a champion. You have someone that could have gone into the UFC and smashed everybody. You have someone who matches up against Brock Lesnar. You have someone that’s equally credible as Brock Lesnar and there’s not a lot of human beings, let alone beings, on this planet or anywhere in the universe, hence Universal Heavyweight Champion, that can match up that way in terms of credibility with Brock Lesnar. I find the dynamic between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be the great rivalry like the Lakers and the Celtics, or the Yankees and the Red Sox.”