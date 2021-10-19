Dan Lambert and Junior Dos Santos Explain How AEW Involvement Came About

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling.

“I got a call one night. I was out to dinner with my wife and an old friend who had just come into town that I haven’t seen in years. We’re five minutes into dinner, my phone rings, and it’s Malki Kawa saying, ‘Dude, you have to get down to Miami. I have a guy here that I’m sitting down and talking with, and you have to come meet him.’ I said, ‘Dude, I’m in the middle of dinner. I just got here. I can’t come. Who is it?’ He said, ‘It’s Tony Khan.’ I said, ‘I can leave here in five minutes.’ He had come down to meet with Malki and Masvidal, and a little bit into their conversation, Malki said, ‘You have to meet Dan.’ Tony is a wrestling fan and he watched Impact, so he said, ‘Bring him over.’ We came and we became friends. He’s kind of a nerdy wrestling fan like I am, so we hit it off.”

Dos Santos explained his involvement with AEW.

“Dan was the guy who introduced me to that world. He brought things from that world a little closer to me. I knew it, but I wasn’t really following it. As soon as I started to travel for those shows, I said to Dan, “Wow, these guys go for real. This thing can hurt very bad.’ They train and are well prepared for that. I felt like, ‘Man, I have to do this.’ I told Dan, and luckily, we got a great chance for our debut, and it was great.”

Dos Santos was asked how it felt to get put through a table by Jake Hager.

“Wow, that was a pretty hard one actually, but it was a great experience. Hager is also a great guy, a great wrestler, a great fighter, and is very well prepared for that. We did what we were supposed to do, and now I’m looking forward to having my turn to throw him on that table.”

Dos Santos also stated that he feels appreciated in AEW.