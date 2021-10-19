"Too Fast, Too Fuego" To Debut At AEW Tapings--- Cody Rhodes Says He's Not The Masked Man
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 19, 2021
AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th.
The team features Fuego Del Sol, and a new masked star who bears a striking resemblance to Cody Rhodes.
What the overall point of this angle will be is not currently known.
https://wrestlr.me/71460/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 19
Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ge[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's dona[...]
Oct 19 SPOILERS: WWE Main Event (10/21/2021) WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]
Oct 19 - WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter [...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal C[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hiku[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was reportedly a "hot topic" of[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, it was announced that Chucky, the doll in the "Child’s Play" movies and new TV series, will be appearing[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - The following are the full results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Raw![...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Finn Balor picked up a victory over former Retribution member Mace on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Before competing in the #KingOfTh[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop scored an upset victory over former WWE NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion,[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Unfortunately [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. After the match, Mansoor was confronted by M[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E were able to put their differences aside long enough to defeat former Tag Team Champions Dolpg Ziggler and Robert[...]