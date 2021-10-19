AEW Dynamite/Rampage Pre-Sale For Duluth, Georgia Show Starts Today

The tickets will be available at AXS.com .

The ticket pre-sale will start at 10:00 am PT, and the pre-sale code is AEW770.

The pre-sale for tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, December 1st broadcast of AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will begin today.

Bobby Lashley Thinks Match Against Goldberg Will Be A "Passing Of The Guard" Moment

Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...] Oct 19 - Ahead of his match against Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday, Bobby Lashley sat down with Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his exp[...]

Molly Holly Reveals How She Learned Her WWF Ring Name

Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...] Oct 19 - Molly Holly was recently interviewed by Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations, where she revealed how she first found out she would be known as Molly Hol[...]

Paul Heyman Reveals Who He Believes Has Been Brock Lesnar's Greatest Career Rival

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...] Oct 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he was asked who he believes is the number one rival of Brock Lesnar in the entire career t[...]

WWE Wanted Elijah Burke In The Spirit Squad

Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...] Oct 19 - Da Pope was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about who he wants to defend the NWA Championship against should he win it. [...]

Dan Lambert and Junior Dos Santos Explain How AEW Involvement Came About

Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...] Oct 19 - Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal and Junior Dos Santos were guests on The MMA Hour, where Lambert was asked how he became involved with All Elite Wrestling[...]

"Too Fast, Too Fuego" To Debut At AEW Tapings--- Cody Rhodes Says He's Not The Masked Man

AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...] Oct 19 - AEW announced that a new tag-team called Too Fast Too Fuego will debut at the AEW Universal Studios taping on October 24th. The team features Fuego D[...]

Rikishi Recalls Curt Hennig Ribbing Him, Mr. Fuji Almost Getting The Smoking Gunns Fired

Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...] Oct 19 - Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his[...]

Tom Lawlor Reveals UFC Got Mad At Him For Managing reDRagon In ROH

MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...] Oct 19 - MLW's Tom Lawlor was interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed trying to approach pro wrestling differently from an in-ring standpoint. “If[...]

Bianca Belair Says Having To Change Ring Gear For Saudi Arabia Is "Not An Inconvenience"

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...] Oct 19 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.[...]

Mustafa Ali To Donate Crown Jewel Earnings To Charity

Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's dona[...] Oct 19 - Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's dona[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event (10/21/2021)

WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...] Oct 19 - WWE filmed two matches before this Monday's episode of RAW for the next episode of Main Event. The results of the two matches are: Drew Gulak def.[...]

Grayson Waller and LA Knight Fight Over Wanting To Host NXT Halloween Havoc

On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter [...] Oct 19 - On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card. Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter [...]

Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal C[...] Oct 19 - WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place this Thursday in Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows: WWE Universal C[...]

Texas Bull Rope Match Announced For NJPW Strong

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hiku[...] Oct 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out an announcement for a Texas Bull Rope match which will occur on this weekend's edition of NJPW Strong between Hiku[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 700,000 Viewers For Saturday Night Episode

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...] Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]

PHOTO: Edge Shares Photo Of Ripped Physique On Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...] Oct 19 - WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...]

WWE Producer Shoots Down Recent Report About Rampage vs. SmackDown

Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was reportedly a "hot topic" of[...] Oct 19 - Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was reportedly a "hot topic" of[...]

Chucky To Appear At Next Week's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, it was announced that Chucky, the doll in the "Child’s Play" movies and new TV series, will be appearing[...] Oct 19 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, it was announced that Chucky, the doll in the "Child’s Play" movies and new TV series, will be appearing[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/18/2021)

The following are the full results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Raw![...] Oct 18 - The following are the full results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Raw![...]

Finn Balor Defeats Mace on Monday Night Raw

Finn Balor picked up a victory over former Retribution member Mace on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Before competing in the #KingOfTh[...] Oct 18 - Finn Balor picked up a victory over former Retribution member Mace on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Before competing in the #KingOfTh[...]

Doudrop Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw to Advance in Queen's Crown Tournament

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop scored an upset victory over former WWE NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion,[...] Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop scored an upset victory over former WWE NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion,[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Interrupt Tag Team Match Between RK-Bro and Street Profits on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Unfortunately [...] Oct 18 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Unfortunately [...]

Mansoor Defeats Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. After the match, Mansoor was confronted by M[...] Oct 18 - Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. After the match, Mansoor was confronted by M[...]