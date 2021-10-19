WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rikishi Recalls Curt Hennig Ribbing Him, Mr. Fuji Almost Getting The Smoking Gunns Fired
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 19, 2021
Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his butt crack during a live event in Australia.
“You don’t even see that coming. Curt is that smooth. It couldn’t have been a better place for him to do it than in front of 70,000 people. I believe we were in Australia. We were in Brisbane or Sydney and it was a big, huge coliseum we were at. I worked against Kurt, and Kurt comes with his towel. I’m thinking that he threw his freaking towel out of the ring, but by the time I come to give the Stink Face, he turns around and sticks that damn towel right up the crack of my ass.”
“He would just sit there and just laugh and laugh about it and have a good time. That’s how the old school cats were back in the day. Normally somebody would get hot, like, ‘Hey, you fucked my shit up in front of people. This shit ain’t funny.’ For us, it was like, ‘Alright, you’re one up. I’ll catch you the next time.’ … You know what they say; “You give a rib, you better learn how to take a rib because you don’t know what type of rib you’re going to get.”
Rikishi revealed that a prank by Mr. Fuji almost cost The Smoking Gunns their jobs.
“I remember when Smoking Gunns, you remember Bart and Billy when they first came in with the cowboy gimmick. So we had an old Texas run. Of course, they’re green and ‘we’re cowboys, we’re superstars.’ So they tried to rib Uncle Fuji. They go in and we check into the hotel and we told them, ‘Listen, you guys are gonna follow us to the arena, make sure you guys are not late.’ So these cats go up — and they must have done something to Uncle Fuji a week ago. Uncle Fuji didn’t forget. So these guys come here — remember they used to rent those Cadillac Deville’s back in the day? It was a lot more roomy for the guys. So these guys just started but they rented that Cadillac Deville. So I was like, ‘These guys are already getting big-headed.’ We know they should be in a Ford Taurus, but they’re in a Cadillac. So Uncle Fuji, as soon as they go upstairs they park their car in the lobby, John, when these guys came back down, all of the tires were off of the damn Cadillac. It was just sitting in the lobby. Guess who hit them? Uncle Fuji. They were late to the show and almost got fired.”