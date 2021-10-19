Rikishi Recalls Curt Hennig Ribbing Him, Mr. Fuji Almost Getting The Smoking Gunns Fired

Rikishi was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about a prank Curt Hennig pulled on him where he stuck a towel in his butt crack during a live event in Australia.

“You don’t even see that coming. Curt is that smooth. It couldn’t have been a better place for him to do it than in front of 70,000 people. I believe we were in Australia. We were in Brisbane or Sydney and it was a big, huge coliseum we were at. I worked against Kurt, and Kurt comes with his towel. I’m thinking that he threw his freaking towel out of the ring, but by the time I come to give the Stink Face, he turns around and sticks that damn towel right up the crack of my ass.” “He would just sit there and just laugh and laugh about it and have a good time. That’s how the old school cats were back in the day. Normally somebody would get hot, like, ‘Hey, you fucked my shit up in front of people. This shit ain’t funny.’ For us, it was like, ‘Alright, you’re one up. I’ll catch you the next time.’ … You know what they say; “You give a rib, you better learn how to take a rib because you don’t know what type of rib you’re going to get.”

