Bianca Belair Says Having To Change Ring Gear For Saudi Arabia Is "Not An Inconvenience"

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by The National News, where she spoke about having to change her ring gear for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

“I already wear long pants as it is, though we’ll definitely be having long sleeves and just making sure that we’re within the bounds of everything, but I’m definitely going to still show up and look like the EST that I am. We’ll definitely customize our gear, but I’m excited for it. It’s not something that’s an inconvenience, plus I get a new look.”

Belair said she got advice from Natalya going into the event.

“Natty always gives you advice in the locker room. Mostly that it’s an amazing opportunity, soak every moment in, know how important this is. It’s not just that we’re going to have this match, it’s about representation and making real change, not only inside the ring but outside of the ring too.”

Belair also spoke about her run in 2021 thus far.

“My whole journey in 2021 has been opportunities presenting themselves to me by the occasion. So I believe that’s kind of my reputation. I want to always have the reputation of showing up and being that common denominator any time you have a big moment that’s being talked about. My name is in that conversation; I’m the common denominator.”

Bianca Belair will face Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match for Lynch’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel this Thursday.