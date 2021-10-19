Mustafa Ali To Donate Crown Jewel Earnings To Charity

Mustafa Ali is set to take on Mansoor in the only match on Crown Jewel without either a championship or gimmick attached to it, and Ali says he's donating whatever money he earns from the match to charity.

Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2021

Ali has stated that he's grateful to be wrestling in this match due to it being the first time two Muslim wrestlers have faced off on a WWE pay-per-view. Despite this, Ali also voiced disappointment that WWE hasn't really promoted the match.

The match is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday. It will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and the WWE Network.