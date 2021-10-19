Grayson Waller and LA Knight Fight Over Wanting To Host NXT Halloween Havoc

On October 26th, NXT presents Halloween Havoc, with several championship matches already confirmed for the card.

Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter to declare that he wants to be the host of the event.

"So, I'm sitting here watching Raw and I can't help myself. I have to say, these NXT originals are straight-up sweating us 2.0 guys. All I do is put it out in the universe that I wanted to host Halloween Havoc and you got LA Knight freaking out on Twitter like trying to trash talk me. I get it, I'd be jealous too. All of a sudden there's a better-looking bloke around who can talk better than you, wants to host a show, now you want to get involved. But let's be clear, LA, the only person who should be hosting Halloween Havoc is Grayson Waller. You want likes and retweets, you put my face on the camera. My DMs are already flooded with girls begging me to host the show. So, NXT, let's give them what they want. Make me the host. You know, I'm a good guy, so I think LA Knight should be part of the show too, so maybe he can come out and hand me the microphone. Maybe get me some water because if I'm talking that much I might get thirsty. Let's do it. Grayson Waller hosts Halloween Havoc. LA Knight assists."

LA Knight responded to the disses laid out by Waller with the following:

"It's amazing how that T-shirt you're wearing has become a self-fulfilling prophecy because I am looking at a goober and I'm pretty sure I'm looking at a 100% moron idiot. Because let's just go ahead and call it what it is, I am a sweaty son of a bitch, but you got to know that I ain't ever sweated anybody in my life that ever looked like you and I won't today. Nothing's changed. I don't sweat you and it can be NXT 1.0, 2.0, 10.0, and at any given time, I will always and forever stand head and shoulders above everybody walking. But let's go ahead and think about this; I don't have a problem with you. I didn't even know you until 24 hours ago. Who's Grayson Waller? Couldn't tell you, but all of a sudden he's popping up on my feed, talking all this trash about how he should host Halloween Havoc and he's got cute things to say about me. Brother, I applaud your ambition. That is great, but this one's not for you. So I'm not even sure why I'm wasting my time on this because anybody who knows anything about anything, knows that nobody throws a bigger, better Halloween party than I do. While you need this, NXT needs me to do this. Why is that? Because you're there worried about hashtags and retweets, and I'm the one superstar, the mega-star that the people at home watch on repeat. So while you're sitting right here, look up in the sky. You're gonna have a tough time seeing me because I'm so high up that you can't even see how high above you I am. Brother, that's not an insult, that's just a fact of life."

NXT's official Twitter has retweeted both videos posted by the stars, stirring speculation as to what may happen.

NXT has a regular episode to get through first before Halloween Havoc, so it's likely we'll see the story play out more then.