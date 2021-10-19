AEW Dynamite Draws Over 700,000 Viewers For Saturday Night Episode

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to the MLB Playoffs on TNT.

The 2-hour broadcast on TNT drew an average audience of 727,000 viewers. That’s is down considerably from the previous week’s audience of 1.053 million viewers, which aired on Wednesday.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week's Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating (366,000 viewers) That’s down on last week's 0.37 rating.

Dynamite on Saturday ranked No. 9 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, remaining in the top 10.

The show will be preempted and airing on Saturday again this week due to the MLB playoffs.