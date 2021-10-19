PHOTO: Edge Shares Photo Of Ripped Physique On Social Media

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Edge captioned the photo with, "Found my own little private beach today. Mini vacation done. Battery charged. Time to get to work."

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead of Thursday’s Crown Jewel event in Suadi Arabi.

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 700,000 Viewers For Saturday Night Episode

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...] Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]

WWE Producer Shoots Down Recent Report About Rampage vs. SmackDown

Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was reportedly a "hot topic" of[...] Oct 19 - Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was reportedly a "hot topic" of[...]

Chucky To Appear At Next Week's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, it was announced that Chucky, the doll in the "Child’s Play" movies and new TV series, will be appearing[...] Oct 19 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, it was announced that Chucky, the doll in the "Child’s Play" movies and new TV series, will be appearing[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/18/2021)

The following are the full results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Raw![...] Oct 18 - The following are the full results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Raw![...]

Finn Balor Defeats Mace on Monday Night Raw

Finn Balor picked up a victory over former Retribution member Mace on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Before competing in the #KingOfTh[...] Oct 18 - Finn Balor picked up a victory over former Retribution member Mace on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Before competing in the #KingOfTh[...]

Doudrop Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw to Advance in Queen's Crown Tournament

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop scored an upset victory over former WWE NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion,[...] Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop scored an upset victory over former WWE NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion,[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos Interrupt Tag Team Match Between RK-Bro and Street Profits on Raw

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Unfortunately [...] Oct 18 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Unfortunately [...]

Mansoor Defeats Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. After the match, Mansoor was confronted by M[...] Oct 18 - Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. After the match, Mansoor was confronted by M[...]

Big E & Drew McIntyre Defeat Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on Monday Night Raw

Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E were able to put their differences aside long enough to defeat former Tag Team Champions Dolpg Ziggler and Robert[...] Oct 18 - Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E were able to put their differences aside long enough to defeat former Tag Team Champions Dolpg Ziggler and Robert[...]

Austin Theory Defeats Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory picked up another victory over three-time former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy. Sa[...] Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory picked up another victory over three-time former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy. Sa[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats Jinder Mahal on Raw to Advance in King of the Ring Tournament

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to advance in the 2021 WWE Ki[...] Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to advance in the 2021 WWE Ki[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 18th 2021)

AEW is back for another week after only just finishing last week's episodes on Saturday. AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube with Paul Wight and Mark Henry[...] Oct 18 - AEW is back for another week after only just finishing last week's episodes on Saturday. AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube with Paul Wight and Mark Henry[...]

Paul Heyman Issues A 'Spoiler' For Universal Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel

This past Friday on WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed a contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Crown[...] Oct 18 - This past Friday on WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed a contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Crown[...]

WWE Retro RAW Theme Returning In 2022

WWE has for a while now been planning to bring back themed events for its television shows to help draw in viewers. It has been reported some time ag[...] Oct 18 - WWE has for a while now been planning to bring back themed events for its television shows to help draw in viewers. It has been reported some time ag[...]

Karrion Kross Reportedly Headed For Another Repackaging

WrestleVotes is reporting that more character changes are lined up for Karrion Kross. The plans are apparently to keep the helmet, but change Kross' [...] Oct 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting that more character changes are lined up for Karrion Kross. The plans are apparently to keep the helmet, but change Kross' [...]

Eric Bischoff Tells Tony Khan To "Shut Up" About WWE

Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks [...] Oct 18 - Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks [...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/17/2021) - Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Turn Heel

Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opp[...] Oct 18 - Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opp[...]

Jim Ross Is Annoyed By WWE Fans and AEW Fans Constant Bickering

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his frustrations with AEW fans and WWE fans fighting. “Who the hell would’v[...] Oct 18 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his frustrations with AEW fans and WWE fans fighting. “Who the hell would’v[...]

Brian Cage Recalls IMPACT Pulling Him From AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance. "I was part of All In [...] Oct 18 - Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance. "I was part of All In [...]

Samoa Joe On CM Punk's Return, Future Goals and Lack of Major WrestleMania Match

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match. “No, [...] Oct 18 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match. “No, [...]

Shane Taylor Talks Pros and Cons of The Forbidden Door

ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door. &ldq[...] Oct 18 - ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door. &ldq[...]

Minoru Suzuki's Opponent For Bloodsport 7 Announced

Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at t[...] Oct 18 - Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at t[...]

NWA Women's Championship Match Added To "By Any Means Necessary" Card

The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, Octobe[...] Oct 18 - The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, Octobe[...]