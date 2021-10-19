PHOTO: Edge Shares Photo Of Ripped Physique On Social Media
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2021
Edge captioned the photo with, "Found my own little private beach today. Mini vacation done. Battery charged. Time to get to work."
https://wrestlr.me/71449/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 19
Oct 19 - Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has revealed the viewership for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was preempted to Saturday due to[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - WWE Hall of Famer, Edge shared a picture on his Instagram showing off his ripped physique. Edge recently took a mini-vacation on a private beach ahead[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was reportedly a "hot topic" of[...]
Oct 19
Oct 19 - During Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, it was announced that Chucky, the doll in the "Child’s Play" movies and new TV series, will be appearing[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - The following are the full results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Raw![...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Finn Balor picked up a victory over former Retribution member Mace on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Before competing in the #KingOfTh[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop scored an upset victory over former WWE NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion,[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Tag Team Match between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits. Unfortunately [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. After the match, Mansoor was confronted by M[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E were able to put their differences aside long enough to defeat former Tag Team Champions Dolpg Ziggler and Robert[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory picked up another victory over three-time former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy. Sa[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to advance in the 2021 WWE Ki[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - AEW is back for another week after only just finishing last week's episodes on Saturday. AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube with Paul Wight and Mark Henry[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - This past Friday on WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed a contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Crown[...]
Oct 18 WWE Retro RAW Theme Returning In 2022 WWE has for a while now been planning to bring back themed events for its television shows to help draw in viewers. It has been reported some time ag[...]
Oct 18 - WWE has for a while now been planning to bring back themed events for its television shows to help draw in viewers. It has been reported some time ag[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting that more character changes are lined up for Karrion Kross. The plans are apparently to keep the helmet, but change Kross' [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opp[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his frustrations with AEW fans and WWE fans fighting. “Who the hell would’v[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance. "I was part of All In [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match. “No, [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door. &ldq[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at t[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, Octobe[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Marty Elias was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed how referees are selected for matches in WWE. “When I first got there,[...]