Austin Theory Defeats Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 18, 2021
On tonight's episode of WWE
Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory picked up another victory over three-time former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy.
