AEW Dark Elevation Results (October 18th 2021)

AEW is back for another week after only just finishing last week's episodes on Saturday. AEW Dark Elevation hit YouTube with Paul Wight and Mark Henry joining Tony Schiavone on commentary so let's get to the first of our four matches tonight!

Dustin Rhodes defeated Gustavo via Pinfall (1:18)

Dustin got a surprise entry into the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament so this match is a foregone conclusion before the bell rings. Gustavo started off by disrespecting his bigger, stronger and more experienced opponent and was made to pay for it when Dustin put him away with Backlund Driver.

Wardlow defeated Will Austin via Referee Stoppage (1:52)

Basic squash match here. Will Austin gets nothing to stick on Wardlow and gets put away after a Casualty of War knee knocked him out.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Sean Maluta & Jaka via Pinfall (4:40)

This match starts off with some weird editing but after that it's all Santana & Ortiz as they go to town on Jaka. Sean Maluta gets involved on the outside to flip the momentum and he and Jaka manager to get some heat on Ortiz but never look close to putting him away. Eventually Ortiz hits a big clothesline to get the tag so Santana comes in and deals with both Jaka and Maluta with ease. Santana & Ortiz get the win after the OIC (Outline In Chalk) which is what they called their double team finisher.

Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Diamante w/ Vickie Guerrero & Lulu Pencil defeated Ryo Mizunami, Red Velvet & KiLynn King via (6:50)

A big women's trios match to main event this show as Ryo Mizunami makes her return to AEW. She starts the match off with Diamante and she outmuscles her with her striking ability to get her team the upper hand. She tags out to KiLynn King who continues the assault on Diamante but Diamante manages to roll with her opponent to her own corner in order to tag out to Emi Sakura who starts off on top but is soon outmuscled by KiLynn who tags out to Red Velvet. Sakura manages to turn the tide when she hits a Backbreaker onto Red Velvet and then transitions into the Romero Special. Emi tags out to Nyla Rose who comes in and starts to womanhandle Velvet. Velvet hits a dropkick on Nyla and Diamante tags herself in to cut off Velvet making the tag but she gets caught with a Spanish Fly. Nyla and Ryo get tagged in simultaneously and Ryo spears Nyla and then also spears Emi and Diamante at the same time. She almost gets the win with a Bodyslam but then the Heels all enter the ring to beat down Mizunami. KiLynn King comes in to clear the ring and Ryo eventually tags her in and after getting distracted by Diamante, KiLynn eats a Nyla Rose Beast Bomb to get the pin. This was really fun.

Nice and quick half hour of wrestling to start your week off right! I'll be back tomorrow for AEW Dark and you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy in the meantime. Adios!