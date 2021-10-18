Paul Heyman Issues A 'Spoiler' For Universal Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This past Friday on WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed a contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

Paul Heyman posted the following on his Instagram:

EXCLUSIVE! SPOILER FOR @WWE #CROWNJEWEL!

@romanreigns vs BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR … This Thursday – LIVE on @peacocktv and @wwenetwork

I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but …

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at #CrownJewel with the reigning defending undisputed #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion … and I assure you, I will be leaving #CrownJewel with the #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion!