WWE Retro RAW Theme Returning In 2022

Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that a Retro RAW theme will take place sometime in January 2022.

It has been reported some time ago King Of The Ring and RAW Roulette were considered. KOTR has of course returned and the company also introduced the Queen’s Crown tournament.

WWE has for a while now been planning to bring back themed events for its television shows to help draw in viewers.

Paul Heyman Issues A 'Spoiler' For Universal Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel

This past Friday on WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed a contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. Paul Heyman posted the following on[...] Oct 18 - This past Friday on WWE Smackdown, Brock Lesnar signed a contract for his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. Paul Heyman posted the following on[...]

Karrion Kross Reportedly Headed For Another Repackaging

WrestleVotes is reporting that more character changes are lined up for Karrion Kross. The plans are apparently to keep the helmet, but change Kross' demeanor to be more "cool and calm." The plans als[...] Oct 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting that more character changes are lined up for Karrion Kross. The plans are apparently to keep the helmet, but change Kross' demeanor to be more "cool and calm." The plans als[...]

Eric Bischoff Tells Tony Khan To "Shut Up" About WWE

Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks forward to beating them on Friday and openly stati[...] Oct 18 - Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks forward to beating them on Friday and openly stati[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/17/2021) - Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Turn Heel

Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opponents Tamina and Natalya. It's possible that thi[...] Oct 18 - Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opponents Tamina and Natalya. It's possible that thi[...]

Jim Ross Is Annoyed By WWE Fans and AEW Fans Constant Bickering

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his frustrations with AEW fans and WWE fans fighting. “Who the hell would’ve thought two years ago we’d be talking abou[...] Oct 18 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his frustrations with AEW fans and WWE fans fighting. “Who the hell would’ve thought two years ago we’d be talking abou[...]

Brian Cage Recalls IMPACT Pulling Him From AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance. "I was part of All In and I loved that. I was talking to Cody and the Bu[...] Oct 18 - Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance. "I was part of All In and I loved that. I was talking to Cody and the Bu[...]

Samoa Joe On CM Punk's Return, Future Goals and Lack of Major WrestleMania Match

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match. “No, not at all. It’s tough for me to wrap my hea[...] Oct 18 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match. “No, not at all. It’s tough for me to wrap my hea[...]

Shane Taylor Talks Pros and Cons of The Forbidden Door

ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door. “Some of the pros is you get these dream matchup[...] Oct 18 - ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door. “Some of the pros is you get these dream matchup[...]

Minoru Suzuki's Opponent For Bloodsport 7 Announced

Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif[...] Oct 18 - Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif[...]

NWA Women's Championship Match Added To "By Any Means Necessary" Card

The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, October 24th, 2021. The updated card is as follows: NW[...] Oct 18 - The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, October 24th, 2021. The updated card is as follows: NW[...]

Referee Marty Elias Reveals Shawn Michaels Requested Him To Referee WrestleMania 25 Match

Marty Elias was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed how referees are selected for matches in WWE. “When I first got there, that was done by the senior officials. At the tim[...] Oct 18 - Marty Elias was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed how referees are selected for matches in WWE. “When I first got there, that was done by the senior officials. At the tim[...]

Bryan Danielson Confirms WWE Was Considering Working Relationship With NJPW

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Bryan Danielson was asked about the rumor of a NJPW/WWE crossover. Bryan had this to say: "I don't know how far along the talks went and I do[...] Oct 18 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Bryan Danielson was asked about the rumor of a NJPW/WWE crossover. Bryan had this to say: "I don't know how far along the talks went and I do[...]

Dominik Mysterio Wants To Become Rey Mysterio III At WrestleMania

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Dominik Mysterio revealed his dream scenario for WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. “I think since going against him is out of the picture for me right now,[...] Oct 18 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Dominik Mysterio revealed his dream scenario for WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. “I think since going against him is out of the picture for me right now,[...]

Trevor Murdoch Says Career Was In Turmoil Following WWE Release

Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from WWE. “When I had that match with Brent Al[...] Oct 18 - Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from WWE. “When I had that match with Brent Al[...]

JBL On Whether Second Generation Wrestlers Have It Harder, Most Difficult Thing To Learn In Wrestling

JBL recently held a Q&A livestream with fans, where he spoke about the most difficult thing to learn in wrestling. “They always say the light goes on, and that’s true. It’s ab[...] Oct 18 - JBL recently held a Q&A livestream with fans, where he spoke about the most difficult thing to learn in wrestling. “They always say the light goes on, and that’s true. It’s ab[...]

Dolph Ziggler Says You Don't Worry About Dying In The Ring--- Unless You're Wrestling Against Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...] Oct 17 - Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...]

Molly Holly Recalls Gorgeous George Convincing Macho Man To Get Her On TV

Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...] Oct 17 - Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...]

IMPACT Wrestling To Pay Tribute To Daffney

Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...] Oct 17 - Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...]

Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship Belt Lost In New Mexico

Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...] Oct 17 - Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Seen Talking With Scott D'Amore

A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...] Oct 17 - A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...]

Brian Cage Reveals IMPACT Wanted Him To Turn Heel And Attack Tessa Blanchard

Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...] Oct 17 - Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...]

Samoa Joe Voices King Shark In Upcoming Suicide Squad Video Game

During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...] Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021)

WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...] Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...]