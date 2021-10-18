WWE Live Event Results (10/17/2021) - Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Turn Heel
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 18, 2021
Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opponents Tamina and Natalya.
It's possible that this will go into effect on television in the future.
Considering Nox was drafted to Raw and Blackheart to Smackdown, they're not technically supposed to be teaming with each other, however WWE stated some of the drafts wouldn't go into effect until later.
Here are the results from the show in El Paso on Sunday night:
WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Tamina and Natalya
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (c) defeated The New Day Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and The Dirty Dawgs
WWE RAW Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits
https://wrestlr.me/71433/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 18
Oct 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting that more character changes are lined up for Karrion Kross. The plans are apparently to keep the helmet, but change Kross' [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opp[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about his frustrations with AEW fans and WWE fans fighting. “Who the hell would’v[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance. "I was part of All In [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match. “No, [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door. &ldq[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at t[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, Octobe[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Marty Elias was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed how referees are selected for matches in WWE. “When I first got there,[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Bryan Danielson was asked about the rumor of a NJPW/WWE crossover. Bryan had this to say: "[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Dominik Mysterio revealed his dream scenario for WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. “I think since going a[...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from [...]
Oct 18
Oct 18 - JBL recently held a Q&A livestream with fans, where he spoke about the most difficult thing to learn in wrestling. “They always say the l[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- i[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is repor[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexi[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that A[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If [...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be hear[...]
Oct 17 WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021) WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: [...]
Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: [...]
Oct 17 PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here[...]
Oct 17 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your resul[...]
Oct 17
Oct 17 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Ra[...]