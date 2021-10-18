WWE Live Event Results (10/17/2021) - Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Turn Heel

Fans in attendance at the WWE Supershow in El Paso, TX last night are reporting that Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox worked as heels against their opponents Tamina and Natalya.

It's possible that this will go into effect on television in the future.

Considering Nox was drafted to Raw and Blackheart to Smackdown, they're not technically supposed to be teaming with each other, however WWE stated some of the drafts wouldn't go into effect until later.

Here are the results from the show in El Paso on Sunday night: