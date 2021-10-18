Brian Cage Recalls IMPACT Pulling Him From AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Brian Cage was recently interviewed on Dynamite Download, where he recalled his cancelled Double or Nothing 2019 appearance.

"I was part of All In and I loved that. I was talking to Cody and the Bucks, and even Kenny, I get along with all of them really well, I think Kenny and Nick are my two bigger fans. Needless to say, they were talking to me about doing something for Double or Nothing. I was IMPACT World Champion, but I was out because I hurt my back and was out six weeks, but I was pretty much good to go for Double or Nothing. I was a super surprise, nobody knew, not even the people in the battle royal. Cody is like, 'Hey, I don't want to insult you and put you in the battle royal. It'll be for the number one contendership, so it's a good battle royal, but we can't have any of our signed talent go under you, but we don't want anybody to beat you, so in a battle royal, if you don't win, you're not losing.' I was fine with that as a compromise. It was super hot and everyone was excited and nobody knew, even the people in the match. They were going to put me over huge, I was eliminating a good amount of everyone, and it was going to come down to me and Page because he was the Joker."

Cage revealed that IMPACT stepped in and pulled him from the show.