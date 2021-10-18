Samoa Joe On CM Punk's Return, Future Goals and Lack of Major WrestleMania Match

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he was asked if he regrets never getting to have a big WrestleMania match.

“No, not at all. It’s tough for me to wrap my head around this line of questioning because I didn’t start this career trying to catalog disappointments. I didn’t start this journey trying to tell myself, man, this didn’t work out or that didn’t work out. There’s a ton of things that were pretty grand ideas in my life that didn’t work out and none of them I would carry or harbor as regret. It’s useless. It’s pointless. I mean, if you’re so focused on the past, you limit your ability to accomplish in the future, and I still got things in the future I’m looking forward to and I’m not trying to carry that baggage. So, no, not at all, and once again, in the insanity of this industry, one never knows.”

Joe also spoke about CM Punk's return to wrestling.

“If I know one thing on Punk, if he’s out on something, he’s out on it. You won’t see him being around it. You won’t see him looking at it, staring at it – it’s out of his life. The minute I saw him on the FOX set, I knew his eyes were turning back towards it. I think he was just looking for the right place at the right time and he wanted to be happy with it, and I think he is from what I’ve seen. I’m stoked for him and happy to see him back.”

Joe finally spoke about his future goals in WWE.