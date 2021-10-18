WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Shane Taylor Talks Pros and Cons of The Forbidden Door
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 18, 2021
ROH star Shane Taylor was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about the pros and cons of the Forbidden Door.
“Some of the pros is you get these dream matchups that fans had been wanting to happen and wanting to see for years. Talent wise, it would be absolutely dope to go out there and compete against some of the very best in the world. The problem with pro wrestling sometimes is pro wrestling itself. There’s just so many egos, so much politics, and so much bullsh*t behind it.
A lot of the partnerships that ROH has had over the years, while great for the people that we were partnered with, doesn’t necessarily benefit Ring of Honor in the long run. It’s like, what do you do? Either you forge through and go through the bullsh*t until you see the other side, or you try it and maybe repeat the same mistakes. Well then you’re right back to where you were if it doesn’t work out which negates all the hard work we’ve done to push forward this far. It’s almost a Catch-22 feeling because doing that right now is the popular thing, it’s the hot thing, and you’re getting a lot of these great matches that people thought they would never see, which is fantastic.
But if it doesn’t help your company in the long run, if it doesn’t build up your stars, if once those guys leave, you don’t have anybody else there to say, ‘Hey, we’re now going to carry this company’, what do you do? It would be absolutely dope to be in a position where it benefits all parties involved, and if that could be figured out, I’m all onboard. If not, I’m cool doing what we’re doing. I have faith in our roster that we can just go out there and absolutely tear it down every single night.”
