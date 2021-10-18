The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named.

» More News From This Feed

Minoru Suzuki's Opponent For Bloodsport 7 Announced

Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif[...] Oct 18 - Minoru Suzuki is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and his opponent has been named. The Japanese legend will face off against Chris Dickinson at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif[...]

NWA Women's Championship Match Added To "By Any Means Necessary" Card

The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, October 24th, 2021. The updated card is as follows: NW[...] Oct 18 - The NWA has announced that Kamille will defend her NWA Women's Championship against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event on Sunday, October 24th, 2021. The updated card is as follows: NW[...]

Referee Marty Elias Reveals Shawn Michaels Requested Him To Referee WrestleMania 25 Match

Marty Elias was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed how referees are selected for matches in WWE. “When I first got there, that was done by the senior officials. At the tim[...] Oct 18 - Marty Elias was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed how referees are selected for matches in WWE. “When I first got there, that was done by the senior officials. At the tim[...]

Bryan Danielson Confirms WWE Was Considering Working Relationship With NJPW

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Bryan Danielson was asked about the rumor of a NJPW/WWE crossover. Bryan had this to say: "I don't know how far along the talks went and I do[...] Oct 18 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Bryan Danielson was asked about the rumor of a NJPW/WWE crossover. Bryan had this to say: "I don't know how far along the talks went and I do[...]

Dominik Mysterio Wants To Become Rey Mysterio III At WrestleMania

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Dominik Mysterio revealed his dream scenario for WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. “I think since going against him is out of the picture for me right now,[...] Oct 18 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Dominik Mysterio revealed his dream scenario for WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. “I think since going against him is out of the picture for me right now,[...]

Trevor Murdoch Says Career Was In Turmoil Following WWE Release

Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from WWE. “When I had that match with Brent Al[...] Oct 18 - Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from WWE. “When I had that match with Brent Al[...]

JBL On Whether Second Generation Wrestlers Have It Harder, Most Difficult Thing To Learn In Wrestling

JBL recently held a Q&A livestream with fans, where he spoke about the most difficult thing to learn in wrestling. “They always say the light goes on, and that’s true. It’s ab[...] Oct 18 - JBL recently held a Q&A livestream with fans, where he spoke about the most difficult thing to learn in wrestling. “They always say the light goes on, and that’s true. It’s ab[...]

Dolph Ziggler Says You Don't Worry About Dying In The Ring--- Unless You're Wrestling Against Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...] Oct 17 - Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...]

Molly Holly Recalls Gorgeous George Convincing Macho Man To Get Her On TV

Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...] Oct 17 - Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...]

IMPACT Wrestling To Pay Tribute To Daffney

Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...] Oct 17 - Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...]

Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship Belt Lost In New Mexico

Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...] Oct 17 - Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Seen Talking With Scott D'Amore

A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...] Oct 17 - A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...]

Brian Cage Reveals IMPACT Wanted Him To Turn Heel And Attack Tessa Blanchard

Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...] Oct 17 - Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...]

Samoa Joe Voices King Shark In Upcoming Suicide Squad Video Game

During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...] Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021)

WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...] Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are your results. Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed [...] Oct 17 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are your results. Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed [...]

PPW As The Rush Comes / PPW Dey Know Results (10/15/2021)

Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your results for both events. PPW As The Rush Comes Results[...] Oct 17 - Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your results for both events. PPW As The Rush Comes Results[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage (10/22/2021) and AEW Dark Taping Results

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs[...] Oct 17 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs[...]

AEW Saturday Night Dynamite (October 16th 2021)

It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm [...] Oct 16 - It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm [...]

AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets

At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrestlers involved are 10, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Ho[...] Oct 16 - At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrestlers involved are 10, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Ho[...]

AAA Tag Team Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite

Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to face the AEW Tag Team Champions and they were soon u[...] Oct 16 - Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to face the AEW Tag Team Champions and they were soon u[...]

WATCH: John Cena's "Peacemaker" Trailer

HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. [...] Oct 16 - HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. [...]

Mustafa Ali Tweets About WWE Not Promoting His Crown Jewel Match

WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mustafa Ali's match against Mansoor was not promoted[...] Oct 16 - WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mustafa Ali's match against Mansoor was not promoted[...]

Lio Rush On Why WWE Run Didn't Go Well

Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like to complain about a lot. I'm the kind of person w[...] Oct 16 - Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like to complain about a lot. I'm the kind of person w[...]