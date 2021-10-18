WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Trevor Murdoch Says Career Was In Turmoil Following WWE Release
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 18, 2021
Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from WWE.
“When I had that match with Brent Albright, I had just left WWE. My career was in semi-turmoil. There were a lot of questions of where am I going and what am I going to do. There were a lot of uncertainties, and a huge lack of confidence. At that time, WWE was really the only show in town. Everybody, even the fans, were conditioned that if you were not part of WWE, you aren’t really a wrestler. I wrestled for eight years before I went to WWE and every single question from the fans was, ‘Have you wrestled for WWE?’
At that time, I couldn’t say that. Once you are able to say that, it’s great, but when your not there anymore, well sh*t, there’s nowhere to go but down in that position. Actually my first show after I left WWE, an old promoter had contacted me. Out of respect, I knew the guy would take care of this. I said, ‘Yea, of course.’ I didn’t ask the detailed questions that I should have because I had just come out of a company that took care of everything for you. All you had to do was show up. The crowds were there and everything. What I didn’t know was the show was at a bowling alley and outside in a parking lot. There were blue tarps for walls to try to block people from driving by and watching the show in the parking lot of this bowling alley. My locker room was the bathroom of the bowling alley that I shared with other people that were bowling at the time as well.
It was just that my confidence was shot. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t. Three weeks ago I was wrestling in front of an average of 7-10,000 people, and now I’m in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Indiana. I had zero confidence. When Dave Marquez called me and asked me, ‘Hey listen. I have an opportunity for you’, I didn’t really take full advantage of it. I wasn’t mentally in the right spot. I didn’t want it as bad as I should have. It was an accumulation of things, whereas now, I wasn’t just thrown to the wolves in NWA, whereas a lot of companies I have. I bring a name value. When I went to TNA, they threw me into their top guys and I had to make everybody else look good. Whereas in NWA, I’ve had to wrestle some really tough opponents and they’ve given me opportunities to elevate myself. They’ve also not put a leash on me. It’s common for a lot of pro wrestling companies for them to micromanage you and tell you what not to do and tell you what to do. I’ve been doing this for 22 years. I have a lot of experience. I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but toot, toot, toot. I know what I’m doing in there. I know myself better than anybody else. I know what I can and can’t do. I just needed a platform and I needed a boss that trusted me and respected me enough to go, ‘All right. This is the direction that I’d like you to go. Go make magic.’”
Oct 18 - Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he discussed how he felt his career was in turmoil following his release from WWE. “When I had that match with Brent Al[...]
Oct 17 - Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...]
Oct 17 - Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...]
Oct 17
IMPACT Wrestling To Pay Tribute To Daffney Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...]
Oct 17 - Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...]
Oct 17 - Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...]
Oct 17 - A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...]
Oct 17 - Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...]
Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...]
Oct 17
WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021) WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...]
Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...]
Oct 17
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124 Results PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are your results. Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed [...]
Oct 17 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are your results. Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed [...]
Oct 17 - Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your results for both events. PPW As The Rush Comes Results[...]
Oct 17 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs[...]
Oct 16
AEW Saturday Night Dynamite (October 16th 2021) It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm [...]
Oct 16 - It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm [...]
Oct 16 - At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrestlers involved are 10, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Ho[...]
Oct 16
AAA Tag Team Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to face the AEW Tag Team Champions and they were soon u[...]
Oct 16 - Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to face the AEW Tag Team Champions and they were soon u[...]
Oct 16
WATCH: John Cena's "Peacemaker" Trailer HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. [...]
Oct 16 - HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. [...]
Oct 16 - WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mustafa Ali's match against Mansoor was not promoted[...]
Oct 16
Lio Rush On Why WWE Run Didn't Go Well Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like to complain about a lot. I'm the kind of person w[...]
Oct 16 - Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like to complain about a lot. I'm the kind of person w[...]
Oct 16
SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation (October 18th, 2021) All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The results are as follows: Wardlow [...]
Oct 16 - All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The results are as follows: Wardlow [...]
Oct 16 - AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach program. GREAT day - Please welcome @MandaLHuber[...]
Oct 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media. NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to address these[...]
Oct 16
WWE File Trademark For New NXT 2.0 Segment WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’S POKER ROOM trademark registration is intended to[...]
Oct 16 - WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’S POKER ROOM trademark registration is intended to[...]