JBL On Whether Second Generation Wrestlers Have It Harder, Most Difficult Thing To Learn In Wrestling

JBL recently held a Q&A livestream with fans, where he spoke about the most difficult thing to learn in wrestling.

“They always say the light goes on, and that’s true. It’s about timing. It’s not about moves. Most people can learn moves. It’s about timing. I remember one time, we were in Canada, and Vince asked me, this is when I was JBL, ‘What’s your promo?’ And I had this promo where I tell them they suck and America’s better and all this blah, blah, blah. And he said, ‘No, no, no, just tell him you love them,’ and I thought about it. I thought, you know, I think that’s going to work, and I went out there. “I said, ‘I just want you all to know that I love you. I think you’re the greatest, so proud of you being our neighbor.’ People booed me out of the building. Being a heel is not about shouting out ‘you suck’ and people shouting ‘you suck’ back. You can always get a response. It’s about believing that you’re the good guy. JBL always thought that he was the good guy. JBL always thought that he was on the right side of everything, and that’s what added to people hating JBL was ‘how can you be that out of touch?’ And to me, that part of it, the psychology and the timing, is the hardest thing to learn.”

