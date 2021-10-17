Molly Holly Recalls Gorgeous George Convincing Macho Man To Get Her On TV

Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets.

Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Randy Savage to help her get on WCW television.

"There was a ring in a warehouse, somewhere in Tampa. It wasn't an official school. It might have been Macho Man just had a ring in a warehouse [laughs]. It would be the three of us; me, Stephanie (Bellars) [Gorgeous George], and Macho Man. After like a month, me showing her everything that I thought she could do. Stephanie said to Macho Man, 'I feel really bad. I get to be on TV and this girl who knows all this stuff, she's not on TV and doesn't have a contract. Do you think she can come on TV with us?' Macho Man was like, 'Yeah, we can pull that off,'"

Miss Madness then became Mona, before she was released from her WCW contract and went to the WWF to become Molly Holly.

