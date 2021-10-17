Impact honored Daffney at the Knockouts Knockdown Impact! Plus show earlier this month, with a Monster’s Ball match in her name and an opening ceremony paying tribute to her.

Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report.

» More News From This Feed

Dolph Ziggler Says You Don't Worry About Dying In The Ring--- Unless You're Wrestling Against Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...] Oct 17 - Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed by XeniaDidThat, where he spoke about developing confidence in himself. "A lot of people have different -- if you've earned their trust and respect over 15 ye[...]

Molly Holly Recalls Gorgeous George Convincing Macho Man To Get Her On TV

Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...] Oct 17 - Before she was Molly Holly, WCW had Miss Madness: one of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's valets. Molly spoke with Chris Hero on Shoot Conversations, where she spoke about Madusa training her and asking Ra[...]

IMPACT Wrestling To Pay Tribute To Daffney

Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...] Oct 17 - Impact Wrestling will apparently be dedicating their next Impact in 60 series to the late Daffney next week, according to a new report. This is reportedly slated for the October 28th episode. Impact[...]

Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship Belt Lost In New Mexico

Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...] Oct 17 - Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to tell fans that she has lost her luggage in Albequerque, New Mexico. This comes following a live event in New Mexico, and Rhea says that her WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Seen Talking With Scott D'Amore

A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...] Oct 17 - A report has come out that former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has met with a top official from IMPACT Wrestling last night. PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr was seen meeting with Scott D’Amo[...]

Brian Cage Reveals IMPACT Wanted Him To Turn Heel And Attack Tessa Blanchard

Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...] Oct 17 - Brian Cage was a guest on Dynamite Download, where he revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to turn him heel. “I enjoy being a face more. If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, [...]

Samoa Joe Voices King Shark In Upcoming Suicide Squad Video Game

During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...] Oct 17 - During the latest DC FanDome, a trailer was released for The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game. In the trailer, Samoa Joe can be heard as the voice of King Shark. The official IMDb pa[...]

WWE Live Event Results (10/16/2021)

WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...] Oct 17 - WWE held a live event on October 16th from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM. Here are your results: WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal WWE Raw T[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 124 Results

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are your results. Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed [...] Oct 17 - PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 124: Cakehorn event that aired on the WWE Network on October 16th from Theatre Peckham in London, England. Here are your results. Lizzy Evo def. Raven Creed [...]

PPW As The Rush Comes / PPW Dey Know Results (10/15/2021)

Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your results for both events. PPW As The Rush Comes Results[...] Oct 17 - Paradigm Pro Wrestling held two events from the American Legion Post #204 in Sellersburg, Indiana: As The Rush Comes and Dey Know. Here are your results for both events. PPW As The Rush Comes Results[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage (10/22/2021) and AEW Dark Taping Results

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs[...] Oct 17 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode and this week's Dark after last night's Dynamite from Miami, Florida at the James Knight Center. AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs[...]

AEW Saturday Night Dynamite (October 16th 2021)

It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm [...] Oct 16 - It's... Saturday? Do you know what that means? Well, for the next two weeks, due to some pesky NHL games, it's home to AEW Dynamite. Whilst I'd prefer it on Wednesday, as I'm sure you all do too, I'm [...]

AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets

At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrestlers involved are 10, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Ho[...] Oct 16 - At the end of tonights AEW Dynamite show in Miami, they finally announced who will be taking part in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The wrestlers involved are 10, Dustin Rhodes, Powerhouse Ho[...]

AAA Tag Team Titles Change Hands On AEW Dynamite

Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to face the AEW Tag Team Champions and they were soon u[...] Oct 16 - Andrade had a mystery team to face The Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite tonight for the AAA Tag Team Championships. He brought out Las Super Ranas to face the AEW Tag Team Champions and they were soon u[...]

WATCH: John Cena's "Peacemaker" Trailer

HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. [...] Oct 16 - HBOMax is set to have the series premiere of their new show Peacemaker starring John Cena on January 13th, 2022. It is a spinoff of the Suicide Squad film that Cena was also in. [...]

Mustafa Ali Tweets About WWE Not Promoting His Crown Jewel Match

WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mustafa Ali's match against Mansoor was not promoted[...] Oct 16 - WWE Crown Jewel airs this Thursday on Peacock, and WWE has been hyping the event during the build. However, during this past episode of SmackDown, Mustafa Ali's match against Mansoor was not promoted[...]

Lio Rush On Why WWE Run Didn't Go Well

Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like to complain about a lot. I'm the kind of person w[...] Oct 16 - Lio Rush was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke about his time in WWE and where he feels it all went wrong. "I don't like to complain about a lot. I'm the kind of person w[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation (October 18th, 2021)

All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The results are as follows: Wardlow [...] Oct 16 - All Elite Wrestling held tapings for the October 18th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The results are as follows: Wardlow [...]

AEW Signs Amanda Huber and Lee Moriarty To Contracts

AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach program. GREAT day - Please welcome @MandaLHuber[...] Oct 16 - AEW has announced that the widow of Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, has been signed to a contract with the company to work with the AEW Community Outreach program. GREAT day - Please welcome @MandaLHuber[...]

Kevin Kelly Apologizes To Fans For NJPW DCMA Striking Fans On Social Media

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media. NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to address these[...] Oct 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has been catching a lot of heat for hitting fans with copyright strikes for posting clips and GIFs on social media. NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to address these[...]

WWE File Trademark For New NXT 2.0 Segment

WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’S POKER ROOM trademark registration is intended to[...] Oct 16 - WWE has filed a trademark for NXT 2.0 star Duke Hudson's new gimmick as a poker player on October 12th. The filling reads... Mark For: DUKE’S POKER ROOM trademark registration is intended to[...]

WATCH: All Elite Wrestling Invades New York Comic-Con

During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s nice that you get such young guys that are so dete[...] Oct 16 - During New York Comic-Con, Darby Allin spoke about being considered one of the "Four Pillars" of AEW and what that means to him. “It’s nice that you get such young guys that are so dete[...]

Trevor Murdoch Thinks NWA Will Be On National TV Within Five Years

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it’ll ever be, gentlemen. Like, I had a lot of f[...] Oct 16 - Trevor Murdoch recently spoke on the Battlegrounds podcast, where he revealed what the NWA Championship means to him. “It was as real as it’ll ever be, gentlemen. Like, I had a lot of f[...]

Juice Robinson Recalls Filmed WWE Vignette That Got Nixed Due To Upset Sponsors

Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh, yeah. Gosh. I can clear the air now. This was awe[...] Oct 16 - Juice Robison was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the character of CJ Parker that he was developing for WWE NXT. “Oh, yeah. Gosh. I can clear the air now. This was awe[...]